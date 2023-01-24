Read full article on original website
Miya Folick Announces New Album Roach, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Miya Folick has announced a new album and shared a new song titled “Get Out of My House.” Her second LP, Roach, is out May 26 via Nettwerk. Watch the video for “Get Out of My House” below. In a statement about the single, Folick said...
Le Tigre Announce First Tour in Nearly 20 Years
Le Tigre have announced their first North American tour dates since 2005. The shows take place in the spring and summer. Check out the full list of dates below. Le Tigre last album was 2004’s This Island. They released the pro–Hillary Clinton single “I’m With Her” in 2016. Last year, they performed at This Ain’t No Picnic and confidentially settled a lawsuit from a songwriter who claimed their hit “Deceptacon” infringed upon his copyright.
Fever Ray Shares Video for New Song “Kandy”: Watch
Fever Ray has shared the third single from their forthcoming album, Radical Romantics. The new song, “Kandy,” was co-produced and co-written by Fever Ray’s Karin Dreijer with their brother and Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer. The Dreijers also co-star in Martin Falck’s new “Kandy” video, which pays homage to the Knife’s visual for “Pass This On.” Check out the new clip below.
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 North American Tour
Stevie Nicks has announced a handful of solo dates, adding them amid her co-headlining shows with Billy Joel later this year. She’ll start in California in March, performing throughout the spring and concluding with a few performances in the fall. Find her dates, including those with Billy Joel, below.
Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
The official story surrounding Time Out of Mind goes something like this: Bob Dylan, stricken by the death of Jerry Garcia and sensing a hellhound on his own trail, turned to his beloved old blues records to exorcise the quickening dread he felt upon realizing that the bell also tolls for Zimmerman. Dylan, who was only 55 at the time, read his resulting lyrics to producer Daniel Lanois, who was stunned by their unearthly power, and the pair headed into the studio to fashion a record falling somewhere between a seance and a last will and testament.
Aphex Twin Teases First Show Since 2019
Aphex Twin could be coming back soon, as NME points out. A website featuring the producer’s iconic logo inside of the word “London” was discovered at www.190823.co.uk, leading fans to speculate that Richard D. James might perform at London’s Field Day festival, which takes place on August 19, 2023, at Victoria Park.
Listen to Jay Hound’s “Neaky”: The Ones
At this point, every neighborhood throughout the five boroughs has their home drill collective. SweepersENT. is the Upper West Side’s, and in the last few months they’ve been releasing a tear of short, uptempo, and brutal singles. Their thing seems to be “live performances” in the style of the From the Block series: They hang up a mic in a local hotspot and rap along to a pre-recording. Crew members Sdot Go and Naz GPG’s have solid freestyles, but Jay Hound’s “Neaky” is a particularly blazing intro to their collective style. Over a beat that merges the throbbing, fast-paced rhythms of club with the ominous mood of drill, Jay Hound raps intensely without sounding like a straight-up imitation of the Bronx’s Kay Flock and Dougie B. Those two are all energy, while with Jay Hound there’s a slight reserve that keeps the emphasis more on the rapping. And in a subgenre where the rapping itself has increasingly taken a backseat, SweeperENT. is a nice addition to the scene.
Aphex Twin to Headline London’s Field Day Festival
Aphex Twin has been announced as the headlining act of London’s Field Day festival. The announcement confirms what fans have been speculating since last week, when a mysterious website featuring the producer’s logo was discovered at www.190823.co.uk. The festival comes to Victoria Park on August 19, 2023—the same date as website’s URL.
Wednesday’s Curdled Beauty
On a frigid afternoon in early December, Karly Hartzman is perched atop a boulder overlooking the ice skating rink in New York’s Central Park. The 26-year-old gives off an understated coolness in distressed jeans, a lip ring, and sneakers with a large coil in the heel, giving her a literal spring in her step. She later unzips her Realtree bomber jacket to reveal a thrifted T-shirt that reads: “Don’t tell my mother that I’m a trucker, she still thinks I play piano at a whorehouse.”
Teenage Rap Phenom Redveil Is Growing Up on Record
Eighteen-year-old rapper-producer redveil gets most of his samples from digital databases like Tracklib and Splice, but from the way he combs through stacks of vinyl, you’d think he was a traditionalist unstuck in time. On an overcast fall afternoon at Village Revival Records in downtown Manhattan, he digs quietly and patiently: The loudest thing about him is the image of a cowboy who rides across the chest of his denim jacket. “Cover art is one of the first things I look for when listening to a new album,” he says, studying the brightly colored Cubist portrait that adorns experimental guitarist Adrian Belew’s 1986 album Desire Caught by the Tail.
Drake Pauses Concert at Apollo Theater After Man Falls From Balcony During Performance
This past weekend, Drake played two SiriusXM concerts at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater. As Insider notes, midway through the second event, the rapper paused the show after a man fell from the mezzanine balcony into the orchestra pit. Drake reportedly addressed the incident, telling the crowd, “Just gotta make sure somebody’s OK,” before a 15-minute break. In a statement shared with Pitchfork, a representative for the Apollo Theater explained:
Tubi Is Somehow the Best Video Streaming Service for Rap Cinephiles
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Rappers are movie stars on Tubi. Tubi is a free, third-tier streaming service that just magically showed up on my TV one day, and I’ve...
