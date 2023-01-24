Read full article on original website
Burger Battle Review: Monk’s Ale House’s ‘Griddy Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: DaDa Gastropub ‘The Italian’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Roof Melt and Roof Rakes Are MIA in Sioux Falls Right Now
Got snow? South Dakota sure does. And finding items to help combat all the snowfall we've received so far this winter is becoming increasingly challenging. Have you tried to find things like roof snow rakes, snowblowers, shovels, and roof melt lately? They are in short supply right now in many stores throughout the Sioux Empire.
Burger Battle Review: Ode to Food’s ‘Hoppy Loafing Around Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Another Burger Battle Has Broke Out! This Time in the Hartford Area
Here in the Sioux Empire, the month of January has become synonymous with burger battles. There's a fierce, competitive, competition going on till the end of the month in downtown Sioux Falls between 32 different restaurants. And if that isn't enough to tantalize the tastebuds of every burger lover around...
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
The Average House in South Dakota is 4 Decades Old
The homeownership and improvement website HouseMethod dug into census numbers and found that the average house in South Dakota is 43 years old. Breaking down the figures even more, they found that the average age of houses in Minnehaha County, South Dakota is 39 years. I was driving through an...
Minnesota’s Target Field to Host South Dakota St Football This Fall
South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football recently won their first ever National Championship, and with that comes some unique opportunities. On Tuesday, Target Field and the Minnesota Twins announced the big news that the Jacks will be featured on the big stage this Fall:. Bringing the best of college football to...
When Do the Augustana Baseball & Softball Seasons Start?
We're midway through the College Basketball season, with plenty of madness still to come. College Baseball and Softball are both right around the corner, with first pitches for area programs coming up in just over a week. Augustana Baseball will open the season in a premier destination: Hawaii. The season...
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
