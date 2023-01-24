Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
FOX Sports
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers to New York? | THE CARTON SHOW
Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets? That seems to be the goal when Craig Carton's team decides to bring on Nathaniel Hackett at the offensive coordinator spot after he was let go from the Denver Broncos? But will the plan to entice the veteran QB to the Jets work? Craig weighs the odds with Greg Jennings.
FOX Sports
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes hopes 'adrenaline takes over' vs. Bengals in AFC title game | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes discuss the highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the AFC Championship Game. The cast breaks down the matchup, weigh in on Patrick Mahomes injured ankle and determine if he will play at an MVP-caliber level.
FOX Sports
How can Brock Purdy & 49ers upset the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard on First Things First to discuss the NFC Championship Game. Nick weighs in on the matchup and explains the San Francisco 49ers need Brock Purdy to maintain composure in a hostile environment to come away with a win.
FOX Sports
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes...
FOX Sports
More confident in Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game? | SPEAK
David Helman explains he is more confident in Patrick Mahomes over Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game because Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. Helman also sides with Mahomes in the title game because he picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this preseason.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW
Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
FOX Sports
Eagles' 'all-in' season culminates with trip to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles were inevitable. That's the way they've felt since long before the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, even before the regular season began last September. The feeling hit them last offseason, when they were sifting through the wreckage of a .500 season, staring at a young quarterback who still looked raw, a young coach who was still the butt of jokes and a team that was barely competitive in its one playoff game.
FOX Sports
Packers reportedly prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason at odds for the third year in a row. This time, the two sides might actually part ways. Trading the four-time NFL MVP remains an option for financial reasons, the state of the franchise and ultimately the feelings of both the team and Rodgers, ESPN reported Sunday.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce (back) active vs. Bengals; Patrick Mahomes 'has no limitations'
It's not Patrick Mahomes' health that the Kansas City Chiefs are most concerned about at the moment. It's Travis Kelce's. The All-Pro tight end is considered as a game-time decision for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Cincinnati Bengals after experiencing back spasms the past three days, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. Kelce felt his back lock up on the final play of Friday's practice and has been receiving treatment since.
FOX Sports
Social media reacts as Eagles blow out banged-up 49ers to reach Super Bowl
The Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl after a 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Philadelphia has reached its fourth Super Bowl and third since 2004, and will look to win its second in franchise history. The Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage and greatly benefited from Niners penalties and injuries to Brock Purdy and fourth-string QB Josh Johnson.
FOX Sports
'It's a Philly thing': Eagles join Phillies, Union in reaching championship
Reaching the championship stage of your sport? It must be a Philly thing. The Philadelphia Eagles' 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 (only on FOX and the FOX Sports App). It also made the Eagles the third Philadelphia professional sports team in the past six months to reach their respective championship round.
FOX Sports
Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia
When the Eagles host the 49ers for the NFC Championship, it's only a matter of time before things get rowdy in Philadelphia. Eagles fans were out in full force Sunday, including some notable celebrities and some who made it their mission to rudely welcome the visiting 49ers. Here are some...
FOX Sports
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for first time since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a nearly six-minute video Saturday, sharing his gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Week 17 of the 2022-23 NFL regular season. It marked the first time that Hamlin has spoken publicly since...
FOX Sports
Championship round odds: Best bets for Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
NFL Championship Sunday is upon us. Our best bets are 43-43-1, and I’m rolling with three plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work, with odds courtesy...
FOX Sports
Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup
There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy's Mr. Irrelevant story is beyond belief
Until, oh, about eight weeks ago, the nickname Mr. Irrelevant — good-humoredly bestowed upon the player chosen 262nd and last in the NFL Draft each year — was highly accurate. To the delight of Brock Purdy, and San Francisco 49ers fans, and those who love a rip-roaring underdog...
Comments / 0