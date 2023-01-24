ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

Life expectancy in Lowndes: County ranked third for shortest life expectancy, attributed to chronic health concerns

By Lanell Downs Smith
lowndessignal.com
 4 days ago
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
apr.org

FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help

Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks

Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case

A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County students commit to life, love

Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Crenshaw County School System launched the Love Like Lexie Project (LLL) on Jan. 12, beginning a series of assemblies...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Suspect arrested after stabbing in Coosa County

EQUALITY, Ala. – A Coosa County man has been arrested after stabbing another man in the community of Equality on Tuesday, Jan. 24. At approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 24, staff at Russell Medical Center (RMC) in Alexander City notified the Coosa County Dispatch Center that a patient suffering from stab wounds had been admitted to the RMC emergency room.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Pedestrian dies in single-vehicle accident

Montgomery police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that left one man dead. The accident happened Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found the pedestrian, 60-year-old Wendell Marsh, with life-threatening injuries. Marsh was taken to a local...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the deadly New Year’s Eve incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which a member of ground crew personnel was “ingested into the engine” of a parked airplane. The victim, since identified as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Airport Worker Who Was Sucked Into Engine Was ‘Warned’ to Stay Away, Probe Finds

A federal investigation into the death of an airport worker who was killed after being sucked into a jet engine found that she had been warned several times not to go near the still-running engine, according to a preliminary report. The findings about the New Year’s Eve death of Courtney Edwards, 34, at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama were released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Monday. The initial report said that after the jet landed, the pilots decided to leave the engines running for a two-minute cool-down period. Ground staff were reportedly told the engines were still running and airport workers were told in two safety briefings not to approach them, and the plane also had rotating beacons illuminated to indicate the danger. The report says that one ramp agent “observed [Ms Edwards] as she began to move away from the airplane before he turned to lower the cord for the ground power. Shortly thereafter he heard a ‘bang’ and the engine shut down.”Read it at The Independent
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An arrest was made after a man showed up with stab wounds in Coosa County. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office released information that stated William Smith, 31, of Equality, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The sheriff's office said a hospital notified them that...
COOSA COUNTY, AL

