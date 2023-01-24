Life expectancy in Lowndes: County ranked third for shortest life expectancy, attributed to chronic health concerns

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man carves Christian message of hope in wake of Alabama tornado
In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Selma on January 12, wooden crosses that have been stuck in tree stumps or hewn from the trunk of a downed tree have been popping up around Selma, Alabama. One such cross was found on Highway 14 East where the Lutheran Church...
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
apr.org
FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help
Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
alreporter.com
Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks
Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
selmasun.com
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County students commit to life, love
Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Crenshaw County School System launched the Love Like Lexie Project (LLL) on Jan. 12, beginning a series of assemblies...
sylacauganews.com
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Coosa County
EQUALITY, Ala. – A Coosa County man has been arrested after stabbing another man in the community of Equality on Tuesday, Jan. 24. At approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 24, staff at Russell Medical Center (RMC) in Alexander City notified the Coosa County Dispatch Center that a patient suffering from stab wounds had been admitted to the RMC emergency room.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Pedestrian dies in single-vehicle accident
Montgomery police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that left one man dead. The accident happened Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found the pedestrian, 60-year-old Wendell Marsh, with life-threatening injuries. Marsh was taken to a local...
elmoreautauganews.com
Maintenance Worker Injured when Pinned between Vehicles this morning at Holtville High
An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured this morning around 9:30 at Holtville High School after he was pinned between two vehicles. He was transported to Baptist South and is receiving treatment. According to Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis, a worker was talking to another employee who was in...
WSFA
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the deadly New Year’s Eve incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which a member of ground crew personnel was “ingested into the engine” of a parked airplane. The victim, since identified as...
Airport Worker Who Was Sucked Into Engine Was ‘Warned’ to Stay Away, Probe Finds
A federal investigation into the death of an airport worker who was killed after being sucked into a jet engine found that she had been warned several times not to go near the still-running engine, according to a preliminary report. The findings about the New Year’s Eve death of Courtney Edwards, 34, at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama were released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Monday. The initial report said that after the jet landed, the pilots decided to leave the engines running for a two-minute cool-down period. Ground staff were reportedly told the engines were still running and airport workers were told in two safety briefings not to approach them, and the plane also had rotating beacons illuminated to indicate the danger. The report says that one ramp agent “observed [Ms Edwards] as she began to move away from the airplane before he turned to lower the cord for the ground power. Shortly thereafter he heard a ‘bang’ and the engine shut down.”Read it at The Independent
WSFA
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
selmasun.com
Montgomery county fugitive wanted on domestic violence criminal mischief charges
A Montgomery county fugitive is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of alleged domestic violence in the third degree criminal mischief. Levonta Wheeler, 30, is described as a Black male, standing at 5’10" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Wheeler allegedly...
wvtm13.com
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An arrest was made after a man showed up with stab wounds in Coosa County. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office released information that stated William Smith, 31, of Equality, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The sheriff's office said a hospital notified them that...
