The Venetian could not be left behind and its Grand Canal Shoppes shopping center is one of the most spectacular shopping centers for shopping in Las Vegas. This is because with its design it seems that you are in Venice (with everything and gondolas), in addition of having a roof that simulates an open sky. But that is not the only good thing that this site has to offer us since its commercial offer is one of the best. There are more than 200 stores that are located in this great mall, being one of the largest in the entire city.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO