Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Courthouse News Service
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
casinonewsdaily.com
F1 in Las Vegas Even a Bigger Deal than Earlier Imagined
When the Super Bowl comes to town it’s always a big deal – but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most towns. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, is expected to take place in Las Vegas every year from now on. In 2023 it is expected to make twice the economic impact Super Bowl LVIII will have when it comes to Allegiant Stadium in early 2024.
fox5ny.com
Vegas Strip resorts used vendor to fix hotel rates: Lawsuit
LAS VEGAS - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Nevada alleging that most hotel casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The suit is seeking class-action damages for hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019. The complaint alleges...
Las Vegas drivers react to I-15 freeway closure for Tropicana project
Saturday was the first full day of closures on the I-15 as the "Dropicana" project continues. 8 News Now spoke to Las Vegas drivers who are coping with change.
Las Vegas businesses feeling impact of ‘Dropicana’ as project enters next phase
The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as businesses along the stretch say they already feel the effects of the project.
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
travellemming.com
23 Best Desserts in Las Vegas According to a Local (in 2023)
I’m a Las Vegas local here to guide you to the best desserts in Las Vegas! Dessert is my favorite part of every meal, so I am always looking for the best new places. I share some of the most popular spots to grab dessert, as well as some hidden gems. From Gordon Ramsay’s famous sticky toffee pudding to local favorites, you are sure to find the perfect dessert for you in Vegas.
vegas24seven.com
Party It Up 60 Floors High: Legacy Club Launches 2023 Signature Event Series
Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Cocktail Lounge to Host Themed Soirees Throughout the Year Featuring Open Bars, Music and Unparalleled Views of Las Vegas Valley. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino is kicking off 2023 with a new signature event series ranging from a Mardi Gras bash and high tea in the sky to a groovy Studio 60s disco party.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
tourcounsel.com
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
The Venetian could not be left behind and its Grand Canal Shoppes shopping center is one of the most spectacular shopping centers for shopping in Las Vegas. This is because with its design it seems that you are in Venice (with everything and gondolas), in addition of having a roof that simulates an open sky. But that is not the only good thing that this site has to offer us since its commercial offer is one of the best. There are more than 200 stores that are located in this great mall, being one of the largest in the entire city.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner
A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
cwlasvegas.com
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
vegas24seven.com
CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!
WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
Stray, rescued pup becomes gun dog for Las Vegas Strip
Who's a good boy? Congratulations Turbo! He will now move on to work for Caesars Entertainment. He was adopted by Caesars from The Animal Foundation.
