Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is drawing criticism from a notable NFL peer after a video of him went viral following Sunday’s loss. Pratt and the Bengals saw their season end with a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal in... The post Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl 2023: Andy Reid, Eagles reunited 10 years since their split bore fruit for both
Over 14 years, the marriage was often good. At times, it was even great. But it never reached the ultimate peak. So each spouse found a new partner, and alas, they learned of even greater heights. No, we’re not talking about your friend’s cousin’s brother-in-law. We’re talking...
'You just can’t have it': Bengals lament worst mistake at worst time vs. Chiefs
Whatever could go wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals in the final minute of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, did go wrong.
Travis Kelce has message for Cincinnati mayor
Travis Kelce kept quiet during the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but he unloaded after his Kansas City Chiefs got the win. The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Kelce played through a back injury to catch 7... The post Travis Kelce has message for Cincinnati mayor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0