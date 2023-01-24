ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is drawing criticism from a notable NFL peer after a video of him went viral following Sunday’s loss. Pratt and the Bengals saw their season end with a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal in... The post Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Travis Kelce has message for Cincinnati mayor

Travis Kelce kept quiet during the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but he unloaded after his Kansas City Chiefs got the win. The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Kelce played through a back injury to catch 7... The post Travis Kelce has message for Cincinnati mayor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
