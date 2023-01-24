Read full article on original website
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. The phrase “Washington cherry blossoms” may immediately bring to mind the world-famous blooms of Washington, DC’s cherry blossoms. That’s understandable. The blooms in the U.S. capital are magnificent, to be sure. But on...
Bill aimed to prevent limitations on home daycares passes state House
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed unanimously through the Washington House of Representatives on Wednesday would prevent home daycares from being restricted is now up for consideration in the Senate. The sponsor of HB-1199, Representative Tana Senn, said Washington is in a childcare crisis, with not enough options...
Inslee logs a busy week
Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
Minimum Wage Increases
Starting January 1, 2023, Washington State’s minimum wage officially became the highest in the country rising to $15.74. People believe this to be beneficial. According to CBO.com, “Raising the minimum wage would increase the cost of employing low-wage workers. As a result, some employers would employ fewer workers than they would have under a lower wage. However, for certain workers or in some circumstances, employment could increase.”
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?
A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
Clearwater Canyon Cellars NV Waha II Red Wine, Washington State $28
The story behind this ongoing, multi-vintage tier begins with several barrels of red wine that were held back from the 2015 vintage, setting the table for Coco Umiker’s inaugural Waha. Next, she sent wine from those selected barrels through fresh lees from some 2016 reds and returned that wine to barrel. She’s continued that process, blending in other select barrels from each vintage “to continually balance the acid, tannins and character of this long-term project.” The resulting formula of Waha II is an eight-variety blend that leads with Malbec (51%), Petite Sirah (21%), Merlot (11%) and Carménère. At the Platinum, it wowed judges with its remarkable texture that brings hints of baby powder, daffodils and the dark blue fruit that mimics blueberry sauce and black currant jam, joined by moist earth, caramel and nicely structured tannins. Qualifying award: San Francisco Chronicle (gold)
Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years
(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington
I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
Up To $2,200 Monthly Payments For 24 Months In Washington
Residents of Washington will be receiving up to $2,200 in monthly payments for 24 months. These monthly payments are due to the state’s Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. As stated in an article in House Democrats, the House Bill 1045 was introduced by State Representative Liz Berry of Washington. This House Bill is expected to establish an Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. This program in turn will help residents of Washington with their basic needs, especially with rent, housing, food, and healthcare.
WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip
As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
Gun rights groups speak out as Washington state Dems eye ban on semi-automatic rifles
Gun rights groups are speaking out against a bill being pushed by Washington state Democrats that would ban the manufacturing, sale and possession of so-called "assault weapons."
