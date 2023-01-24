Read full article on original website
Livingston Parish school officials give reminders to parents ahead of registration day
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Public School System are providing reminders for parents ahead of registration day on Thursday, March 30. Registration day will be for parents who wish to enroll their kids in kindergarten or pre-kindergarten classes for the 2023-2024 school year. According to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Catholic Schools Week proclaimed in Donaldsonville
Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan proclaimed Jan. 26 Catholic Schools Week in the city from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School, which is located in the city, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week, which is designated to help schools connect with prospective families, donors, educators, and other community members.
wbrz.com
Parents alerted about 'inappropriate word' used around elementary school students Wednesday
DONALDSONVILLE - Parents of students at Lowery Elementary were notified Wednesday afternoon that an adult at the school used an "inappropriate word" that may have been overheard by students. The following statement was sent to families:. Today, an adult used an inappropriate word that may have been overheard by some...
theadvocate.com
'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards
Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
5 Baton Rouge charter schools granted second chance to make improvements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Louisiana charter schools were up for a routine renewal with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. According to board members, two of those schools are doing poorly. The scores dropped during COVID at lots of schools. Now, these charter schools are below what their contracts expect of them.
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board renews 5 charter schools, overruling superintendent on 2
After lengthy debate Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed to renew five charter schools in Baton Rouge, in two cases overriding the recommendations to close the schools. The charters for all five schools were set to expire at the end of this school year. Now, they will...
wbrz.com
Emerge Charter School for autistic kids will remain open after possibility of closure
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously voted to renew the charter for Emerge, the only school in the state for autistic kids. But at one point, it seemed like the school was in trouble, and could have had its doors shut for good. It appeared the...
kalb.com
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
wbrz.com
Louisiana Arbor Day aims to preserve native forestry and help urban neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE - Saturday, the city will ring in the state's Arbor Day. For the Burden Botanical Gardens, it means more than giving away greenery; Louisiana Arbor Day means promoting a healthy and happy environment for urban living. "It's the third Friday in January every year," said the Director of...
UPDATE: Berwick High School off precautionary lockdown, police investigate threat
Police are investigating a written threat found at Berwick High School.
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receiving over half-million dollar donation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three parishes are going to be a beneficiary of a donation from Nutrien. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is receiving this donation from the fertilizer company. The donation is in the amount of $600,000 and it will go to help feed people in...
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
brproud.com
BRPD chief asks for prayers prior to release of Tyre Nichols video
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video of the police stop involving 29-year-old Tyre Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Tyre Nichols’ family spoke to the media on Friday morning prior to the release of the video. Shelby County...
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
