Overland Park, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Healthy meal prep store Lean Kitchen open in Overland Park

Meal prep company Lean Kitchen, which specializes in healthy grab-and-go meals, recently opened its first Johnson County location in Overland Park. Located at 12070 Blue Valley Parkway, the new store is the franchise’s latest effort in supplying the Kansas City metro with made-from-scratch meals intended to provide a balanced diet.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Awesome 92.3

Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City

My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

European Wax Center opening soon in Overland Park

It’s the latest addition to the growing development. Located at 7773 W. 159th St., the European Wax Center franchise will sit on Bluhawk’s easterm side. A number of other businesses have joined that part of Bluhawk within the last year, including Andy’s Frozen Custard and Blush Boot Camp.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

National retail store moving back to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
TOPEKA, KS
tourcounsel.com

Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Minnesota appliance store expanding to Leawood

This store would mark the first in the county and in Kansas. The company is eyeing a location at 135th and Nall. Owner and applicant Robert Warner submitted plans for a roughly 12,000-square foot store at 5101 W. 135th St. The store would occupy a lot at the Cornerstone of...
LEAWOOD, KS
bluevalleypost.com

The Brass Onion says ‘cheers to 5 years’ in Overland Park

The restaurant moved into a 4,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by the Newport Grill. The Brancato family, the Brass Onion’s owners, also owns and operates Brancato’s Catering in Kansas City, Missouri. Owner Andrew Bracato said the name of the restaurant came from the many onion-like “layers” the restaurant has...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.

One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview waste transfer station proposes alternative to landfill

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview business owner has entered the conversation surrounding a controversialproposed landfill site in South Kansas City. Raptor Recycle and Transfer co-founder Kit Starr says his waste transfer station at 11901 S U.S. 71 Highway already provides an alternative to building a brand-new landfill site in South Kansas City.
GRANDVIEW, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood commission paves way for new senior living facility

MorningStar Senior Living, a company offering “premier communities” for seniors, is closer to bringing a new residential and memory care facility to Johnson County. At its meeting this week, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved preliminary plans for a new MorningStar senior living facility near 137th St. and Nall Ave.
LEAWOOD, KS
kansascitymag.com

Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?

You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Engineering firm HNTB moves to new Overland Park digs

The firm has designed a number of industrial projects in the Kansas City metro area and across the country. It’s the latest corporate tenant to take up space on the one-time Sprint campus, which is being remade into a sprawling mixed-use development. HNTB will occupy 25,000 square feet of...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park small businesses get new shot of COVID-19 relief

Several small local businesses in Overland Park are set to receive a new round of federal pandemic relief money. On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted to increase its Small Business Grant Program by $250,000 in order to help an additional set of nine small businesses that have faced difficulties over the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO

