Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Healthy meal prep store Lean Kitchen open in Overland Park
Meal prep company Lean Kitchen, which specializes in healthy grab-and-go meals, recently opened its first Johnson County location in Overland Park. Located at 12070 Blue Valley Parkway, the new store is the franchise’s latest effort in supplying the Kansas City metro with made-from-scratch meals intended to provide a balanced diet.
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
bluevalleypost.com
European Wax Center opening soon in Overland Park
It’s the latest addition to the growing development. Located at 7773 W. 159th St., the European Wax Center franchise will sit on Bluhawk’s easterm side. A number of other businesses have joined that part of Bluhawk within the last year, including Andy’s Frozen Custard and Blush Boot Camp.
National retail store moving back to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
tourcounsel.com
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
bluevalleypost.com
Minnesota appliance store expanding to Leawood
This store would mark the first in the county and in Kansas. The company is eyeing a location at 135th and Nall. Owner and applicant Robert Warner submitted plans for a roughly 12,000-square foot store at 5101 W. 135th St. The store would occupy a lot at the Cornerstone of...
bluevalleypost.com
The Brass Onion says ‘cheers to 5 years’ in Overland Park
The restaurant moved into a 4,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by the Newport Grill. The Brancato family, the Brass Onion’s owners, also owns and operates Brancato’s Catering in Kansas City, Missouri. Owner Andrew Bracato said the name of the restaurant came from the many onion-like “layers” the restaurant has...
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
AOL Corp
Homemade ravioli (and wine deals) make Kansas City restaurant my comfort food haven
Editor’s note: Welcome back to our series Let’s Dish, Kansas City, showcasing some of our favorite restaurant meals. Click here to sign up for our new newsletter. And scroll down to learn how you can participate. My mom and I used to give each other a knowing look...
KMBC.com
Grandview waste transfer station proposes alternative to landfill
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview business owner has entered the conversation surrounding a controversialproposed landfill site in South Kansas City. Raptor Recycle and Transfer co-founder Kit Starr says his waste transfer station at 11901 S U.S. 71 Highway already provides an alternative to building a brand-new landfill site in South Kansas City.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood commission paves way for new senior living facility
MorningStar Senior Living, a company offering “premier communities” for seniors, is closer to bringing a new residential and memory care facility to Johnson County. At its meeting this week, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved preliminary plans for a new MorningStar senior living facility near 137th St. and Nall Ave.
kttn.com
Major food processing center and cold storage facility to open in KC; will invest $199 million and create 583 jobs
West Liberty Foods, a leading protein processor, announced today it will open a food processing center in Kansas City, attached to supporting cold storage facility to be developed by Vertical Cold Storage. The companies are expected to invest a combined $199.6 million and create 583 jobs. “Missouri is home to...
kansascitymag.com
Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?
You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
KMBC.com
Lenexa police cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle in area of Interstate 35, 87th Street
LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa police cruiser was struck by a fleeing vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Lenexa police said they were checking on a person who was passed out behind the wheel at the QuikTrip at 87th Street and Interstate 35. After...
bluevalleypost.com
Engineering firm HNTB moves to new Overland Park digs
The firm has designed a number of industrial projects in the Kansas City metro area and across the country. It’s the latest corporate tenant to take up space on the one-time Sprint campus, which is being remade into a sprawling mixed-use development. HNTB will occupy 25,000 square feet of...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park small businesses get new shot of COVID-19 relief
Several small local businesses in Overland Park are set to receive a new round of federal pandemic relief money. On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted to increase its Small Business Grant Program by $250,000 in order to help an additional set of nine small businesses that have faced difficulties over the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Kansas City's 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
Kansas City is entering the new year with big stomachs and even bigger award nominations.
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
