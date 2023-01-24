DTE Energy begins competitive bidding process for wind, solar projects in Michigan

In a new request for proposal (RFP) issued last week, DTE Energy of Michigan announced it is seeking new wind and solar energy projects of up to 850 MW to continue its generation transition and address increased demand under its MIGreenPower program.

“At DTE, we are committed to transitioning Michigan to cleaner energy sources and reducing our impact on the environment,” Brian Calka, vice president of DTE’s renewable sales and project development, said. “As the state’s leading producer of and investor in renewable energy, we are committed to continued growth in our renewable energy portfolio to meet customer demand and to help achieve our company’s carbon emissions reduction goals.”

DTE currently draws from 18 wind and 33 solar parks throughout the state. Of the 850 MW being sought now, approximately 300 MW must be capable of commercial operation by March 31, 2025, while the remaining 550 MW must be able to follow suit at the same time in 2026. Any pitched projects must be located in Michigan and interconnected to either the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) or distribution-level transmission.

All of this will align with DTE’s plans to invest an additional $2.8 billion in renewable energy assets by 2025 and advance its CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). That IRP called for the addition of more than 15,000 MW of renewable resources and another 1,800 MW of energy storage by 2042.

For this bid in particular, though, bidders must submit their proposals by April 21, 2023. After the process has concluded, DTE expects to select bids this Fall.

