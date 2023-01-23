It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO