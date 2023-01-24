Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
mixfmalaska.com
An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
kinyradio.com
Sixth annual Juneau's Got Talent event takes place February 4
Left: Luke Weld Center: 2020 Winner Salissa Thole Right: Lisa Ray (Photo courtesy of Juneau Dance Theatre) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sixteen acts will display their talent and compete for cash prizes on Saturday, February 4, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center (JAHC) beginning at 7:00 pm. The sixth...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 27, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Day two of sentencing hearings for the man who admitted to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday. Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain/drizzle move into Southcentral. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM AKST. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power...
kinyradio.com
JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Saying goodbye to retiring Hometown, Alaska host Kathleen McCoy
Kathleen McCoy spent decades as a journalist before joining Alaska Public Media as an original host of Hometown, Alaska. After years behind the mic interviewing local leaders and community members, she’s stepping down to enjoy retirement. We look back at McCoy’s career and what comes after public radio.
ktoo.org
Gov. Dunleavy announces PFD education raffle winners
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the winners of the fourth annual education raffle on Wednesday from Harborview Elementary School in Juneau. Alaskans enter the raffle by donating part of their permanent fund dividend. Half of the donated money goes directly to schools in the form of grants. A quarter goes into an education endowment fund.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces carbon management and monetization bills creating statutory structures
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced his Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package, creating statutory and regulatory structures needed to capitalize on carbon markets. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced Senate Bill (SB) 48, SB 49, House Bill (HB) 49, and HB 50. The package consists...
alaskasnewssource.com
International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Alaska
The Food and Drug Administration announced a proposition to allow men who have monogamous same-sex relationships to be able to donate blood on Friday in a press release. Sharpe plead guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal taken last September after his trial had already been set to get underway. Friday, Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller accepted the terms and sentenced Sharpe to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended and five years probation.
kinyradio.com
Winter ferry service to begin Feb. 13 for SE Alaska to Bellingham
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway winter ferry main line will begin service on Feb. 13, said DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich. In the meantime, local service for the Northern Panhandle is being provided by the Tazlina while the LeConte is offline for overhaul work. "Right now...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: The goal isn’t new revenues, it’s new revenue design
Some of what we bring to the discussion of fiscal policy has been learned over the years from dealing with utility rate cases. In those, there are two distinct issues. The first is the amount of the “revenue requirement,” what the utility requires in order to recover its reasonable costs and earn a fair return on investment. The second, and often more important from the perspective of individual consumers, is “rate design,” how the revenue requirement will be recovered from customers.
Report to Legislature shows fentanyl seized in Alaska in 2022 was enough to kill Alaskans 18 times over
The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. In 2022, 26.85 kilograms of fentanyl, which is approximately 13.425 million potentially fatal doses. In 2022, SDEU made 102 unique drug and alcohol arrests across Alaska.
ktoo.org
Board of Game authorizes first Zarembo Island elk hunt in 17 years
Alaska’s game management board has authorized an elk hunt on Zarembo Island in Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two decades. The state Department of Fish and Game opposed the hunt, but strong support from Wrangell and other local communities helped convince the board to take the leap.
Delta Discovery
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change
We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
moderncampground.com
Alaska Campground Owners Association Releases 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide
Efforts to promote camping in Alaska have stepped up in recent weeks with the publication of the 2023 Alaska RV & Camping Guide, which is being distributed at RV shows across North America. The guide has already been distributed at the Tampa SuperShow in Florida, the largest consumer RV show...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
Angry Bull Moose Charges Skiers Waiting In Lift Line At Alaskan Ski Resort
Well, this is a situation I hope to never find myself in. Imagine taking a nice little ski trip up to Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska. It’s been a long day on the slopes, you’ve busted your ass a couple times and feel like you’ve been beat with a stick.
