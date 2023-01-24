ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage

Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
ANCHORAGE, AK
mixfmalaska.com

An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Sixth annual Juneau's Got Talent event takes place February 4

Left: Luke Weld Center: 2020 Winner Salissa Thole Right: Lisa Ray (Photo courtesy of Juneau Dance Theatre) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sixteen acts will display their talent and compete for cash prizes on Saturday, February 4, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center (JAHC) beginning at 7:00 pm. The sixth...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 27, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Day two of sentencing hearings for the man who admitted to...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday. Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain/drizzle move into Southcentral. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM AKST. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Gov. Dunleavy announces PFD education raffle winners

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the winners of the fourth annual education raffle on Wednesday from Harborview Elementary School in Juneau. Alaskans enter the raffle by donating part of their permanent fund dividend. Half of the donated money goes directly to schools in the form of grants. A quarter goes into an education endowment fund.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Alaska

The Food and Drug Administration announced a proposition to allow men who have monogamous same-sex relationships to be able to donate blood on Friday in a press release. Sharpe plead guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal taken last September after his trial had already been set to get underway. Friday, Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller accepted the terms and sentenced Sharpe to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended and five years probation.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Winter ferry service to begin Feb. 13 for SE Alaska to Bellingham

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway winter ferry main line will begin service on Feb. 13, said DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich. In the meantime, local service for the Northern Panhandle is being provided by the Tazlina while the LeConte is offline for overhaul work. "Right now...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: The goal isn’t new revenues, it’s new revenue design

Some of what we bring to the discussion of fiscal policy has been learned over the years from dealing with utility rate cases. In those, there are two distinct issues. The first is the amount of the “revenue requirement,” what the utility requires in order to recover its reasonable costs and earn a fair return on investment. The second, and often more important from the perspective of individual consumers, is “rate design,” how the revenue requirement will be recovered from customers.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Board of Game authorizes first Zarembo Island elk hunt in 17 years

Alaska’s game management board has authorized an elk hunt on Zarembo Island in Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two decades. The state Department of Fish and Game opposed the hunt, but strong support from Wrangell and other local communities helped convince the board to take the leap.
WRANGELL, AK
Delta Discovery

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change

We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska Law Enforcement seizes millions of doses of fentanyl in 2022

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) has released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. The annual report presented to the Alaska Legislature details reported street prices for illicit drugs, the impressive number of illicit...
ALASKA STATE

