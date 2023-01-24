Read full article on original website
abc17news.org
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
kwos.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Highway 54 near Kingdom Citydown to one lane for road work today
Drivers may experience delays on Highway 54 near Kingdom City today. MoDOT says one westbound lane of 54 will be closed so crews can lift the westbound portion of the Auxvasse Creek Bridge to create a smoother driving surface. The lane closure is expected to last from 8:00 a.m. to...
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Mountain Lion struck in Franklin County, Mo.
Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. A look at new business and events in the...
kjluradio.com
Over-the-road trucker from California state seriously injured in fiery crash near Rolla
A California state man is seriously injured when two semis collide in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gureet Singh, 24, of San Raymon, California, was driving on I-44 just northeast of Rolla on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. The patrol says Singh struck the rear of another semi, causing his semi to catch on fire.
kjluradio.com
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
kjluradio.com
One person injured during two-vehicle collision on JC's Southwest Boulevard
One person suffers moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson City’s south side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to Southwest Boulevard Saturday night around 6 p.m. Police say Kendra McElroy, 44, of Jefferson City, was attempting to turn onto Route C when she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
KYTV
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman injured in crash on Highway WW
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fulton woman reported missing for almost 3 weeks
A Fulton woman is reported as missing. Jennifer Dudenhoeffer, 35, was last seen January 8 in Fulton. Dudenhoeffer is described as a white female, with brown hair and eyes. She stands 5’2” and weighs 132 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office...
kjluradio.com
University of Missouri launching program for students with disabilities this fall
The University of Missouri in Columbia is launching a new program designed for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is currently accepting applications for its first class. Starting this fall, four students will be accepted into the Preparing Adults for Work and Society or PAWS program. Program Director Maggie...
Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
