scttx.com
Jimmy Dale Hagler
Jimmy Dale Hagler, 72, of Center, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on December 30, 1950, in Center, Texas, to the late L.E. Hagler and Alice Wiggins Hagler. Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at...
scttx.com
TPWD Recognizes 30th Anniversary of Class of 1993; Capt. Hanson Among Graduates
January 27, 2023 - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recognized the 30th Anniversary of the remaining graduates of the 43rd Texas Game Warden Academy, which graduated on April 9, 1993. Seven of the original thirty-nine graduates are still active Texas Game Wardens. Among the final seven working is Shelby County’s own Capt. Mike Hanson (pictured above, second from left).
scttx.com
Willie Lee Page Thomas
Funeral service is at 12 noon on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Timpson High School auditorium, 836 Bear Drive, Timpson, Texas with Rev. J.T. Harris, Eulogist. Interment is at Smyrna Cemetery in Timpson, Texas. Visitation is 10am until 4pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Chapel, Timpson. Wake is 5pm until 7pm at Smyrna Baptist Church, Timpson.
scttx.com
Shirley Ruth Rushing
Funeral service is 12 noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Abundant Love Ministries with Pastor Marlin Cloudy officiating. Final resting place is Westview Cemetery in Center, Texas. Visitation is 10am until 7pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Funeral Home Chapel in Center. Mama Shirley was a great faithful...
scttx.com
Helen C. Hill Williams
I J Hill (Brenda) Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, Hicks Chapel 6:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. Committal will be at Rather Cemetery and repass at Pineywoods Outreach Center. Due to COVID 19, masks are required during visitation and funeral services. All safety procedures are strictly enforced. Service entrusted...
scttx.com
Panola College Announces 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List
January 26, 2023 - Panola College is proud to announce the students named to the Dean’s list for the Fall of 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate degree or certificate are included in the computation.
scttx.com
Lake Nacogdoches Notches its First 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
January 26, 2023 - Lake Nacogdoches recorded its first Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season when angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon. York’s catch was certified at 13.51 pounds and is the second overall Legacy Class fish donated to the program this year. Nacogdoches has now produced a Legacy Class fish in three of the last four collection seasons.
scttx.com
Center PD Hosting March 24 Blood Drive
January 27, 2023 - Come help us Save Lives! Friday, March 24, 2023. It's a very important time to donate due to the demand for blood in hospitals being very high. Show you care, by being selfless and giving to this cause. 1 donation can help save 3 lives!. Gulf...
scttx.com
Bobby Leon Ritter
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Timpson Methodist Church in Timpson, Texas with Kyle Green officiating. Bobby grew up in the Carthage/Gary area. He attended Gary High School before earning his GED. Bobby met Judy Hudman when they were set up on a blind date. They fell in love and were married. They spent almost 50 wonderful years together. Bobby loved to ride horses and trailride. He enjoyed being outdoors and would spend hours on his side-by-side checking fence lines. Bobby was a hard worker and could often be found in his shop working on some type of metal project. He made a hobby of shooting guns and did that as often as he could. Bobby was the best friend and neighbor anyone could ask for. He would truly give anyone the shirt off his back. Bobby was a faithful member of Timpson First Methodist Church for over 35 years. He and Ashley accepted Christ at the same time. Bobby was a wonderful man that will be missed greatly in this community and by all who knew him.
scttx.com
Janice Lorraine Moody
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with Bro. Johnny Lewis and Sister Melba Rodgers officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born September 17, 1951, Janice is the...
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Jan. 26
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
scttx.com
Dragons Earn 71-66 District Basketball Win Over Tigers
The Shelbyville Dragons varsity basketball team won a District 23 2A battle over Tenaha on Friday by a 71-66 score. The win moved the Dragons season mark to 17-7 and their conference record moves to 4-3 with five games left in the regular season. Tenaha now stands at 13-14 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
scttx.com
Lady Tigers Take 89-26 Home Basketball Win over Lady Dragons
The Tenaha Lady Tigers varsity basketball team took an 89-26 District 23 2A win over the visiting Shelbyville Lady Dragons. The win gives THS a 28-2 overall record and a 10-0 conference mark. Shelbyville is at 10-15, 3-6. The Lady Tigers held a 20-5 lead after the first period and...
