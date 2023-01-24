Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
ksmu.org
Springfield restaurant balks at eggstravagant egg prices
Across the country, rising egg prices have left buyers tightening their belts. The price increase has also touched restaurants in the Ozarks. In the back of Scrambler’s Diner in Springfield, a stove sizzles with an order of eggs and hashbrowns. As the cook cracks open an egg, two yolks come out of the shell. That extra yolk is little comfort to restaurant owners and consumers alike, who are facing egg prices more than twice as expensive than two years ago.
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
Ozarks First.com
Savannah's Overnight Forecast
Last day to apply for the Springfield Police Civilian …. Today is the final day for applicants to apply for the Springfield Police Civilian Review Board. ‘It just transformed’: Families get to tour $36 mil …. 'It just transformed': Families get to tour $36 mil Hillcrest High renovations. Bolivar...
Fire totals Springfield house Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss. Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but […]
ksgf.com
Ribbon-Cutting For Hillcrest High School
(KTTS News) — There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate renovations to Hillcrest High School in Springfield. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 renovations were completed after voters approved funding through Proposition S. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 4:30 p.m.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
KYTV
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal court documents show that Springfield multi-restaurant owner, John Michael Felts, is accused of using various companies to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon...
Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
KYTV
Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
KMOV
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It never fails, the winter storm warning is issued, and people feel the need to buy milk, eggs, and bread. These items are great for making French Toast on a snowy day, but there’s a psychological reason for these purchases. First, people do what they...
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
Ozarks First.com
Catch Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Landers Theatre Part 1
Don’t miss your chance to catch Springfield Little Theatre’s performances of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Landers Theatre January 27th-February 12th!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
933kwto.com
Snow Totals and Road Updates: Winter Storm Hits The Ozarks
Snow totals across the Ozarks range from one inch to 12 from a winter storm that hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 9:00 a.m., many highways in southwest Missouri have been cleared of snow. The exceptions are partly to mostly covered roads in the southeastern Ozarks where the most snow fell.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Ozarks First.com
Local group conducts count to help homeless population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Temperatures continue to drop toward the evening and people struggling with homelessness will be searching for shelter. Tonight, a local group will be working alongside local shelters to conduct a count of unsheltered and sheltered homeless people for 2023. One of those is Grace United Church,...
933kwto.com
Early School Dismissals and Other Closures for Tuesday, January 24
With an impending winter storm warning set to hit southwest Missouri later today, several school districts and government buildings are closing their doors early on Tuesday. This story will be updated periodically as more closures and cancellations come in. A complete list of closures can be found below:. Alpena- 2:00...
Comments / 0