Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion

OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield restaurant balks at eggstravagant egg prices

Across the country, rising egg prices have left buyers tightening their belts. The price increase has also touched restaurants in the Ozarks. In the back of Scrambler’s Diner in Springfield, a stove sizzles with an order of eggs and hashbrowns. As the cook cracks open an egg, two yolks come out of the shell. That extra yolk is little comfort to restaurant owners and consumers alike, who are facing egg prices more than twice as expensive than two years ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Overnight Forecast

Last day to apply for the Springfield Police Civilian …. Today is the final day for applicants to apply for the Springfield Police Civilian Review Board. ‘It just transformed’: Families get to tour $36 mil …. 'It just transformed': Families get to tour $36 mil Hillcrest High renovations. Bolivar...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire totals Springfield house Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss. Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Ribbon-Cutting For Hillcrest High School

(KTTS News) — There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate renovations to Hillcrest High School in Springfield. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 renovations were completed after voters approved funding through Proposition S. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 4:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
AVA, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power

UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
OZARK, MO
KMOV

Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It never fails, the winter storm warning is issued, and people feel the need to buy milk, eggs, and bread. These items are great for making French Toast on a snowy day, but there’s a psychological reason for these purchases. First, people do what they...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Snow Totals and Road Updates: Winter Storm Hits The Ozarks

Snow totals across the Ozarks range from one inch to 12 from a winter storm that hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 9:00 a.m., many highways in southwest Missouri have been cleared of snow. The exceptions are partly to mostly covered roads in the southeastern Ozarks where the most snow fell.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
Ozarks First.com

Local group conducts count to help homeless population

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Temperatures continue to drop toward the evening and people struggling with homelessness will be searching for shelter. Tonight, a local group will be working alongside local shelters to conduct a count of unsheltered and sheltered homeless people for 2023. One of those is Grace United Church,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Early School Dismissals and Other Closures for Tuesday, January 24

With an impending winter storm warning set to hit southwest Missouri later today, several school districts and government buildings are closing their doors early on Tuesday. This story will be updated periodically as more closures and cancellations come in. A complete list of closures can be found below:. Alpena- 2:00...
BRANSON, MO

