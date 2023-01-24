EWSD announces Colleen Birner will continue as Summit Street School principal

Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
City Council begins talks to make board more representative of diverse community, stipend increase among proposed changes
ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council Vice President Raj Chawla has proposed increasing the yearly stipend for councilors from $1,500 to $6,500, as a possible solution to the systemic barriers that may prevent people from joining the city council. This April, two seats will open up on the Essex Junction...
Colchester Sun
Age Well is offering a free meal for those aged 60+ at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery
Age Well is offering a free community meal at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction. The meal is available for people aged 60 and over and has a $5 suggested donation. The menu includes a mixed green salad...
Colchester Sun
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden county libraries
Where: Burnham Room, Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main Street, Colchester. Details: Hear what legislators have been up to during Vermont's spring session and ask questions. No sign up required. This event happens once per month on a Saturday during the winter and spring. Drop-In Storytime. When: 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan....
Colchester Sun
John P. Barron
John P. Barron (61) of Essex Junction, Vermont passed on Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his family. The son of June Elizabeth (Pasho) Barron and Harold “Jack” Barron, John grew up in Huntington, Vermont with six siblings and close to his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Deeply motivated by family, John brought comfort and joy to people young and old; knowing him has been described as like “putting on your favorite pair of slippers”. Even during chemotherapy treatments, he could be found working on projects around the house, the warm home he shared with his wife, daughter, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. With a soft-spoken faith in God, John walked that faith each day in love towards everyone he came across, mentoring to the world what a devoted husband, brother, father, and friend truly looks like.
