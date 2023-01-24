EWSD announces Colleen Birner will continue as Summit Street School principal

John P. Barron (61) of Essex Junction, Vermont passed on Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his family. The son of June Elizabeth (Pasho) Barron and Harold “Jack” Barron, John grew up in Huntington, Vermont with six siblings and close to his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Deeply motivated by family, John brought comfort and joy to people young and old; knowing him has been described as like “putting on your favorite pair of slippers”. Even during chemotherapy treatments, he could be found working on projects around the house, the warm home he shared with his wife, daughter, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. With a soft-spoken faith in God, John walked that faith each day in love towards everyone he came across, mentoring to the world what a devoted husband, brother, father, and friend truly looks like.

ESSEX, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO