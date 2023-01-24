Read full article on original website
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMS
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State Street
Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
East Tennessean
Chorale tour
Here at ETSU we have multiple different ensembles. We have a variety of different alto and soprano groups. ETSU’s music department wants to implement the idea that anyone and everyone can be musically talented and whether you want your voice to be your instrument or play a brass trumpet it’s up to you. ETSU wants to focus on all the students being heard and for the ETSU Choral, they did just that.
Johnson City Press
Providence crowns first king and queen
Johnson City’s Providence Academy hosted the school’s first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen’s title.
East Tennessean
ETSU centers to host ‘Write Your Legislator’ workshop
The Women and Gender Resource Center and the Pride Center are hosting a workshop where students, faculty and staff can write a letter to a state representative about an issue. They will host an in-person session on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. in Warf-Pickel Hall, room 207, and a Zoom session on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.
Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
Queen of the Doe | Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge has stood for 141 years
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is celebrating 70 years of journalism in the Tri-Cities, and each month a different locality in the area will be featured. For January, News Channel 11 spotlighted Elizabethton. For many, the Covered Bridge is the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Elizabethton. The landmark has […]
Onward State
[Photo Story] Snow Day In Happy Valley
Students woke up on Wednesday with no classes but a whole lot of snow, folks!. Happy Valley once again transformed into a winter wonderland, and students were thrilled, to say the least. Our photographers braced the cold and set out to capture campus in all of its snowy glory. Oh,...
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Kingsport Times-News
New dog daycare in Kingsport to host opening week events
KINGSPORT — A new dog daycare and boarding facility will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The open house to tour the facilities and meet the staff will start at 11 a.m., and the ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at noon.
East Tennessean
Tunisia couple raises money for tuition through music
Yahya Mhirssi and Fatma Souf are a married couple from Tunisia, continuing their musical aspirations as graduate students at ETSU. While the pair have received scholarships to attend the university, the remainder of their expenses were left needing to be paid during their time in the U.S. due to Tunisia’s financial state.
East Tennessean
ETSU alumni to open new coffee and tea house in downtown Johnson City
For coffee and tea enthusiasts seeking quality products with an emphasis on sustainability, The Moon Coffee and Tea House could be added to your rotation soon. The Moon Coffee and Tea House plans to open its doors early-to-mid February, and Brett Dial, owner and 2015 graduate of ETSU, couldn’t be more excited.
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
wjhl.com
The East Tennessee RV Show
(WJHL) Morgan McClanahan tells us about this year’s East Tennessee RV Show that will be held January 27th – 29th at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $10 per person, children under 12 are free.
bccolonels.com
Stranded Hikers in Tennessee
The early morning of New Years Eve was eventful for hikers and for the Tennessee national guard. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City. The rescue helicopter had two pilots, one was a crew chief and two flight paramedics. After the sheriff’s office got the hikers to safety they informed people that they had only suffered from minor injuries and had no deep wounds.
East Tennessean
Bucs compete in Vanderbilt Invitational; set school record in event
ETSU men’s and women’s track and field wrapped up competition in the Vanderbilt Invitational on Saturday with sophomore Kiera Snyder (Clyde, Mich.) stealing the spotlight following a second-place finish in the 3000m event. For the second consecutive weekend, Snyder found herself on the podium in the 3000m event....
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success
Those looking for a tasty and unique dining experience headed to Lowe's in Bristol, Tennessee, tonight. The store was hosting a Food Truck Rally featuring a variety of local food trucks serving delicious dishes.
