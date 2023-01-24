ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
BRISTOL, TN
East Tennessean

Chorale tour

Here at ETSU we have multiple different ensembles. We have a variety of different alto and soprano groups. ETSU’s music department wants to implement the idea that anyone and everyone can be musically talented and whether you want your voice to be your instrument or play a brass trumpet it’s up to you. ETSU wants to focus on all the students being heard and for the ETSU Choral, they did just that.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Providence crowns first king and queen

Johnson City’s Providence Academy hosted the school’s first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen’s title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

ETSU centers to host ‘Write Your Legislator’ workshop

The Women and Gender Resource Center and the Pride Center are hosting a workshop where students, faculty and staff can write a letter to a state representative about an issue. They will host an in-person session on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. in Warf-Pickel Hall, room 207, and a Zoom session on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Onward State

[Photo Story] Snow Day In Happy Valley

Students woke up on Wednesday with no classes but a whole lot of snow, folks!. Happy Valley once again transformed into a winter wonderland, and students were thrilled, to say the least. Our photographers braced the cold and set out to capture campus in all of its snowy glory. Oh,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New dog daycare in Kingsport to host opening week events

KINGSPORT — A new dog daycare and boarding facility will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The open house to tour the facilities and meet the staff will start at 11 a.m., and the ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
East Tennessean

Tunisia couple raises money for tuition through music

Yahya Mhirssi and Fatma Souf are a married couple from Tunisia, continuing their musical aspirations as graduate students at ETSU. While the pair have received scholarships to attend the university, the remainder of their expenses were left needing to be paid during their time in the U.S. due to Tunisia’s financial state.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

ETSU alumni to open new coffee and tea house in downtown Johnson City

For coffee and tea enthusiasts seeking quality products with an emphasis on sustainability, The Moon Coffee and Tea House could be added to your rotation soon. The Moon Coffee and Tea House plans to open its doors early-to-mid February, and Brett Dial, owner and 2015 graduate of ETSU, couldn’t be more excited.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

The East Tennessee RV Show

(WJHL) Morgan McClanahan tells us about this year’s East Tennessee RV Show that will be held January 27th – 29th at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $10 per person, children under 12 are free.
KINGSPORT, TN
bccolonels.com

Stranded Hikers in Tennessee

The early morning of New Years Eve was eventful for hikers and for the Tennessee national guard. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City. The rescue helicopter had two pilots, one was a crew chief and two flight paramedics. After the sheriff’s office got the hikers to safety they informed people that they had only suffered from minor injuries and had no deep wounds.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Bucs compete in Vanderbilt Invitational; set school record in event

ETSU men’s and women’s track and field wrapped up competition in the Vanderbilt Invitational on Saturday with sophomore Kiera Snyder (Clyde, Mich.) stealing the spotlight following a second-place finish in the 3000m event. For the second consecutive weekend, Snyder found herself on the podium in the 3000m event....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy