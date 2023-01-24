Betty Gilpin, Jai Courtney, Dane DeHaan Among 11 to Join Taylor Kitsch in Netflix Limited Series ‘American Primeval’

Read full article on original website
‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Minx,’ ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ and Other Abrupt Cancellations Signal TV’s Latest ‘Reset Moment’
The promise of an unlimited future for television content has run into the economic realities of a business driven by unpredictable market forces. A recent shift in strategy for the largest producers of content has become apparent in recent weeks: Major networks and streamers have reversed course and canceled previously ordered or renewed series — and even halted plans to launch already produced programs. Every outlet scraps a series or two from time to time. But the past 12 months have seen an unprecedented number of about-face decisions on greenlights and renewals.
India’s Raveena Tandon to Headline Disney+ Hotstar Series (EXCLUSIVE)
There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar, which exclusively shared an image from the show with Variety. Kajol Stars in 'The Good Wife' Adapted Series for Disney+ Hotstar - First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE) Tandon said: “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar...
In Praise of Television’s Tom Verlaine as Post-Psychedelic Trailblazer Forever Linked to New York City
“A kiss of death, the embrace of life.” — “Marquee Moon”. The notice came in the form of a Facebook post with a broken heart emoji. “Rest in Peace, Tom,” wrote CBGB’s veteran Brooke Delarco. Tom Verlaine (ne Thomas Miller) was gone at a way-too-young 73 from prostate cancer.
