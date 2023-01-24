Read full article on original website
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
Last moments inside crashing Nepal plane caught on Facebook live video
On Sunday Morning, a Yeti Airline plane headed to Pokhara Airport from Kathmandu plunged in what is believed to be Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years. At this moment, at least 68 of the 72 passengers are confirmed dead, but none are believed to have been able to survive, making this Nepal’s deadliest plane crash since 1992, when 167 people died aboard a Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed on approach to Kathmandu.
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Video shows passenger plane that crashed in Nepal flying low over a populated area before spinning sharply. At least 68 reported killed.
Videos on social media show the Yeti Airlines flight turning onto its side just before it hit the ground as it went to land at Pokhara airport.
Girlfriend's gut-wrenching tribute to man killed in Nepal plane crash
Slide 1 of 12: The grief-stricken family and girlfriend of a man who died in a devastating plane crash in Nepal have paid tribute to the Sydney teacher, saying he always 'lived life to the fullest.' Myron William Love (pictured), 29, was onboard the ATR72 Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at the newly opened airport in the popular resort town.
