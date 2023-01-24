Read full article on original website
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
SFGate
In Praise of Television’s Tom Verlaine as Post-Psychedelic Trailblazer Forever Linked to New York City
“A kiss of death, the embrace of life.” — “Marquee Moon”. The notice came in the form of a Facebook post with a broken heart emoji. “Rest in Peace, Tom,” wrote CBGB’s veteran Brooke Delarco. Tom Verlaine (ne Thomas Miller) was gone at a way-too-young 73 from prostate cancer.
SFGate
India’s Raveena Tandon to Headline Disney+ Hotstar Series (EXCLUSIVE)
There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar, which exclusively shared an image from the show with Variety. Kajol Stars in 'The Good Wife' Adapted Series for Disney+ Hotstar - First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE) Tandon said: “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar...
SFGate
Barrett Strong, Motown’s First Hitmaker and ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’ Songwriter, Dies at 81
Barrett Strong, one of Motown Records’ original hitmakers and the songwriter for “Money (That’s What I Want),” and many other soul classics, has died. He was 81. Strong is perhaps best known for his collaborations with fellow Motown hitmaker Norman Whitfield, which include Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and Edwin Starr’s “War,” along with several songs performed by the Temptations like “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” and “Cloud Nine,” among many others.
"Got Talent" Viewers Shocked By Simon Cowell’s Drastic Weight Loss
According to Yahoo! News, Simon Cowell's recent weight loss of lost 60 pounds has some fans expressing their “concerns” for his health. As Yahoo!'s Marissa Matozzo documented, "The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was photographed leaving the show’s auditions event at the London Palladium this week, and according to one fan on Twitter, 'looking much slimmer.' The American Idol alum donned a dark gray fitted t-shirt with black pants and accessorized with his go-to aviator sunglasses at the show’s launch as well.
