Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference

A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun School in the village of Newtok in Southwest Alaska. An overdue boater was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday about 20 miles southwest of Wrangell in Steamer Bay. FDA proposes regulation changes for...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Board of Game authorizes first Zarembo Island elk hunt in 17 years

Alaska’s game management board has authorized an elk hunt on Zarembo Island in Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two decades. The state Department of Fish and Game opposed the hunt, but strong support from Wrangell and other local communities helped convince the board to take the leap.
WRANGELL, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage

Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case

In a series of hearings at the Capitol, teachers, administrators and concerned parents are making the case for a major increase in Alaska’s per-student funding and for other legislation that they say will help the state’s public schools. The hearings come as the Senate Education Committee prepares to introduce legislation on the topic. The bills […] The post Ahead of education-funding bill, supporters of Alaska public schools pitch their case appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Gov. Dunleavy announces PFD education raffle winners

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the winners of the fourth annual education raffle on Wednesday from Harborview Elementary School in Juneau. Alaskans enter the raffle by donating part of their permanent fund dividend. Half of the donated money goes directly to schools in the form of grants. A quarter goes into an education endowment fund.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change

We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: The goal isn’t new revenues, it’s new revenue design

Some of what we bring to the discussion of fiscal policy has been learned over the years from dealing with utility rate cases. In those, there are two distinct issues. The first is the amount of the “revenue requirement,” what the utility requires in order to recover its reasonable costs and earn a fair return on investment. The second, and often more important from the perspective of individual consumers, is “rate design,” how the revenue requirement will be recovered from customers.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Sixth annual Juneau's Got Talent event takes place February 4

Left: Luke Weld Center: 2020 Winner Salissa Thole Right: Lisa Ray (Photo courtesy of Juneau Dance Theatre) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sixteen acts will display their talent and compete for cash prizes on Saturday, February 4, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center (JAHC) beginning at 7:00 pm. The sixth...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Alaska Unemployment Rate Down as More Sectors Rebound

Alaska’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to end 2022. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development puts the seasonally adjusted figure for December at 4.3 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the rate in November and October. More Sectors Recover. The monthly change outpaces the drop in...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies

In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Dispatches from Juneau: The State Office Building and micro nuclear reactors

When I’m walking to the Capitol, I take a shortcut through the State Office Building, a large stained concrete monstrosity that’s dug into the side of the hill containing a large chunk of Juneau’s downtown. You take the elevator eight floors up, walk down a hallway, and eventually, you’re at the street. From there, it’s a short jaunt to the Capitol, wherein lies my business – committee meetings, candidate profiles, free coffee.
JUNEAU, AK

