Washington Examiner
Utah school officials caught in video pushing woke curriculum
A video was released on Friday revealing Utah public school teacher specialists, officials and consultants describing how they teach critical race theory, gender pronouns and use Planned Parenthood's curriculum. In the video, Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette is heard talking to Letitia Vigil, a teacher specialist, telling him that...
Utah's governor has signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth
The ban, signed Saturday by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, prohibits transgender surgery for youth and disallows hormone treatments for minors who have not yet been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
ksl.com
Child care funds are running out. Will Utah Legislature react?
SALT LAKE CITY — Children dance, sing and play in the Capitol rotunda, filling the air with the song of young laughter. It's 7:30 a.m., meaning it's too early for most child care options, so for parents attending, this is the only option as they try to make a case to lawmakers about the challenges their families face paying for their children's care.
The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session
The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions.
BYU Newsnet
Utah legislature votes to approve ‘Utah Fits All’ scholarship program, teacher raises
The Utah legislature voted to approve the Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities bill on Jan. 26. House Bill 215, which passed through the House of Representatives with a vote of 54-20 and the Senate with a vote of 20-8 with one abstaining, has two major parts: increasing teacher salaries and creating a voucher program to help pay for private schools.
ksl.com
Utah State Bar issues memo opposing resolution to end hold on state's abortion ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar this week took the unusual step of issuing a memo opposing a joint resolution to retroactively change court rules in an effort to end the hold on Utah's trigger abortion law. Despite the opposition, a Senate committee advanced the bill to...
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
ksl.com
Utah Indian Child Welfare Act Bill held up in committee
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House Judiciary Committee voted 7-5 Thursday to hold a bill patterned after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, which offers protections for Native American children during adoption and foster care processes. A hold blocks a bill from advancing to a vote on the...
Utah lawmakers approve ban on transgender treatments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Friday gave final approval for a measure that would ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care like surgery or puberty blockers, bypassing concerns raised by opponents about the measure’s impact on transgender children and teens in the state. The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who hasn’t yet publicly taken a position on the legislation. It comes as legislators in at least 18 states consider similar bills targeting health care for young transgender people. Montana lawmakers discussed a measure there Friday. The bills have drawn strong opposition from critics who say it is irresponsible to meddle in important decisions that should be left to parents and their children.
Blocking gender-affirming health care in Utah could be found unconstitutional, a legal review found
A bill to block doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors could be deemed by a court to be unconstitutional, a legal review by the Utah Legislature found. Still, on Thursday, the Utah House gave their final approval to the legislation. The House lawmakers passed a bill slightly...
PLANetizen
Utah Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Near Transit
“In what has become a trend in large metro areas, the Utah Legislature is preparing a bill that would prevent cities from requiring parking in new housing and commercial buildings near transit stations.” Tim Fitzpatrick covers the story for the Salt Lake Tribune. The bill, proposed by Rep. Robert...
kslnewsradio.com
Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
Oregon attorney general talks proposed ghost gun ban, Measure 114 lawsuits
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah State Bar opposes resolution aimed at state trigger law
SALT LAKE CITY– The Utah State Bar Association announced that it stands opposed to HJR2, a resolution that could end a judge’s hold on the state abortion ban. In a memo obtained by KSL Newsradio, it states, “The Bar opposes HJR2 because of its effect on both access to justice and the administration of the judiciary.”
Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship
On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
Opinion: This law would make Utah the worst state for crime victims
Since 1994, Utah has protected victims in preliminary hearings. To protect victims for the trauma of replaying the worst moment of their lives, we should not enact SB87
