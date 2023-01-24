Read full article on original website
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Trump is Back on the War Path Against Women.
Former President Donald Trump has a long history of insulting women, especially those he perceives to be women of power and intelligence, or whom he just doesn’t like or feels threatened by and true to form, Trump is now feuding with TV personality Jessica Tarlov, of Fox’s news show The Five. On Truth Social Trump writes, “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible. Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”
Washington Examiner
'Very disloyal': Trump chides Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley amid 2024 speculation
Former President Donald Trump criticized two potential rivals in the GOP's 2024 race for the White House while traveling to New Hampshire and South Carolina to drum up support for his 2024 campaign. The former president told reporters on Saturday aboard his plane that DeSantis would not have been governor...
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
"I messed up. What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them."
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Washington Examiner
Liberals want you to think that Floridians are fleeing Ron DeSantis
Celebrities often threaten to leave the country if things don't go their way. Unsurprisingly, most individuals who declare they'll leave out of disgust, more often than not, don't commit to their statements. Once emotions settle down, one realization remains: Americans have it pretty good, despite our differences. The same can...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump visits New Hampshire in soft launch for 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump is starting to move his 2024 campaign along after a quiet launch in November was met with tepid response. En route to his first campaign rally in an “intimate” meeting in South Carolina, Trump is making a stop in New Hampshire to speak at the annual meeting of state Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene amendment to bar Biden from selling oil suffers massive defeat
An amendment pushed by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to bar President Joe Biden from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve crashed and burned in a massive bipartisan defeat Thursday. The amendment failed 14-418, with only 14 Republicans in support. In announcing the amendment, Greene accused Biden of being a...
Washington Examiner
How many gangbangers has Biden let in our country?
Just weeks after moving from Norfolk, Virginia, to live with her boyfriend in Aberdeen, Maryland, 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was found strangled to death inside the young couple’s home. A 17-year-old male was quickly identified as a person of interest in the killing, but it wasn’t until DNA evidence came...
Washington Examiner
Hard right turns on Ukraine: Vocal GOP minority opposes further funding for war effort
MTG: ‘WE MUST STOP FUNDING UKRAINE’: There is a small but growing minority in the Trump wing of the Republican Party who believe the Biden administration has gone overboard in its financial and military support for Ukraine and that it’s time to rein in the unbridled spending.
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Washington Examiner
Another glaring problem with Biden's classified documents scandal: China's investment in his DC think tank
An overlooked detail in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is the role China may have played. Several of the documents were found in Biden’s affiliated Washington, D.C., think tank, which has received more than $50 million in Chinese donations over the past several years. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, run in part by the University of Pennsylvania, has also hosted pro-China events in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms.
Washington Examiner
Biden push to confirm administration nominees takes another hit
President Joe Biden has renominated a handful of people to plum administration positions whose confirmations were parked in the Senate during the last Congress. But Democrats expanding their Senate majority after last year's midterm elections will not expedite the process amid Biden's classified documents scandal, with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), for example, promising not to support any of the president's nominees until the administration discloses the records recovered from both Biden and former President Donald Trump's homes.
Washington Examiner
Trump rally live: South Carolina hosting 'intimate' campaign event for former president
The former president is expected to announce his leadership team for the state. Former President Donald Trump went from silence on the campaign trail to barnstorming on Saturday, holding two events and promising more to come. Before stopping in pivotal early primary South Carolina, Trump gave the keynote address to...
Washington Examiner
Trump vows to root out 'Marxists' and end DEI bloat in 2024 education platform
Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump outlined his education policy platform in a video Thursday, promising to remove "Marxists" in the Education Department and restore local control of schools. In a four-minute video released Thursday evening, the former president promised that a new Trump administration would confront critical...
Washington Examiner
Trump courts GOP insiders at low-key events in early voting states ahead of 2024 primary
Former President Donald Trump followed up his midday Saturday event in New Hampshire with a similarly styled campaign stop in South Carolina. The two stops were the former president's first public events since formally launching his 2024 presidential bid, and marked a noticeable departure from his typical high-profile rallies. Trump's first event, the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting in Salem, took place at a high school auditorium. He introduced his South Carolina leadership team at a closed-door event inside the State Capitol later that afternoon. Both gatherings were solely attended by GOP insiders, unlike his mega-rallies frequented by thousands, but Trump's Saturday speeches followed his typical script.
Washington Examiner
Ron Klain and the demise of moderate Democrats
When President-elect Joe Biden named his longtime associate Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, it was widely interpreted as a sign that the new president’s administration would represent the same mainstream and moderate Democratic Party establishment that both of them epitomized. That was, after all, why...
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: ‘Home of the Whopper’
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in miserable shape. House Republicans are starting up their investigations into his problem policies and decisions, he’s getting crushed in early 2024 primary polls and the price of eggs continue to soar. Democratic pollster John Zogby highlighted Biden’s...
Washington Examiner
Ken Buck joins other Republicans rejecting plan to oust Omar from committee
Another Republican appears to have abandoned Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his quest to remove Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her prestigious committee spot. Ken Buck (R-CO) told Meet the Press on Friday that he doesn’t think the speaker should be punishing Omar as a response to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi removing Republicans from their committees in the last Congress.
Washington Examiner
Swalwell accuses McCarthy of 'political abuse' for removal from Intel committee
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) believes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is enacting "political abuse" for removing both himself and fellow Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell was removed from the committee in response to allegations he and his office had developed ties to a suspected Chinese spy...
