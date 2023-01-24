ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump is Back on the War Path Against Women.

Former President Donald Trump has a long history of insulting women, especially those he perceives to be women of power and intelligence, or whom he just doesn’t like or feels threatened by and true to form, Trump is now feuding with TV personality Jessica Tarlov, of Fox’s news show The Five. On Truth Social Trump writes, “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible. Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”
Washington Examiner

Liberals want you to think that Floridians are fleeing Ron DeSantis

Celebrities often threaten to leave the country if things don't go their way. Unsurprisingly, most individuals who declare they'll leave out of disgust, more often than not, don't commit to their statements. Once emotions settle down, one realization remains: Americans have it pretty good, despite our differences. The same can...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

How many gangbangers has Biden let in our country?

Just weeks after moving from Norfolk, Virginia, to live with her boyfriend in Aberdeen, Maryland, 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was found strangled to death inside the young couple’s home. A 17-year-old male was quickly identified as a person of interest in the killing, but it wasn’t until DNA evidence came...
ABERDEEN, MD
Washington Examiner

Another glaring problem with Biden's classified documents scandal: China's investment in his DC think tank

An overlooked detail in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is the role China may have played. Several of the documents were found in Biden’s affiliated Washington, D.C., think tank, which has received more than $50 million in Chinese donations over the past several years. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, run in part by the University of Pennsylvania, has also hosted pro-China events in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Biden push to confirm administration nominees takes another hit

President Joe Biden has renominated a handful of people to plum administration positions whose confirmations were parked in the Senate during the last Congress. But Democrats expanding their Senate majority after last year's midterm elections will not expedite the process amid Biden's classified documents scandal, with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), for example, promising not to support any of the president's nominees until the administration discloses the records recovered from both Biden and former President Donald Trump's homes.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump vows to root out 'Marxists' and end DEI bloat in 2024 education platform

Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump outlined his education policy platform in a video Thursday, promising to remove "Marxists" in the Education Department and restore local control of schools. In a four-minute video released Thursday evening, the former president promised that a new Trump administration would confront critical...
Washington Examiner

Trump courts GOP insiders at low-key events in early voting states ahead of 2024 primary

Former President Donald Trump followed up his midday Saturday event in New Hampshire with a similarly styled campaign stop in South Carolina. The two stops were the former president's first public events since formally launching his 2024 presidential bid, and marked a noticeable departure from his typical high-profile rallies. Trump's first event, the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting in Salem, took place at a high school auditorium. He introduced his South Carolina leadership team at a closed-door event inside the State Capitol later that afternoon. Both gatherings were solely attended by GOP insiders, unlike his mega-rallies frequented by thousands, but Trump's Saturday speeches followed his typical script.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ron Klain and the demise of moderate Democrats

When President-elect Joe Biden named his longtime associate Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, it was widely interpreted as a sign that the new president’s administration would represent the same mainstream and moderate Democratic Party establishment that both of them epitomized. That was, after all, why...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Weekly White House Report Card: ‘Home of the Whopper’

This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in miserable shape. House Republicans are starting up their investigations into his problem policies and decisions, he’s getting crushed in early 2024 primary polls and the price of eggs continue to soar. Democratic pollster John Zogby highlighted Biden’s...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ken Buck joins other Republicans rejecting plan to oust Omar from committee

Another Republican appears to have abandoned Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his quest to remove Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her prestigious committee spot. Ken Buck (R-CO) told Meet the Press on Friday that he doesn’t think the speaker should be punishing Omar as a response to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi removing Republicans from their committees in the last Congress.
Washington Examiner

Swalwell accuses McCarthy of 'political abuse' for removal from Intel committee

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) believes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is enacting "political abuse" for removing both himself and fellow Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell was removed from the committee in response to allegations he and his office had developed ties to a suspected Chinese spy...

