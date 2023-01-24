Read full article on original website
DJ Shadow confirms “genre ambiguous” seventh album will arrive in 2023
DJ Shadow has shared an update on his long-awaited seventh-album, confirming that a new body of work will be released before the end of this year. In a lengthy post on his blog, the Californian beatmaker explained that h’s now more than year in on production, having formally started the process on New Year’s Day in 2022. “As usual, I didn’t have any preconceived notions or objectives,” he wrote. “I just started by making music that made me feel good or satisfied vague objectives in my mind.”
Fatboy Slim, Years & Years, Andy C and more announced for Love Saves The Day 2023
The team behind Love Saves The Day have announced the full line-up for this year’s edition, headlined by Fatboy Slim and Years & Years. The two-day festival will return to Bristol this May, taking over the Ashton Court estate on Saturday May 27 and Sunday 28. Fatboy Slim will headline the former date, topping a bill of 53 acts including Andy C, Groove Armada, Hybrid Minds, Skream, Sub Focus, Yemz and more.
SG Lewis – ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ review: a stadium-sized dance party
On his vibey debut album ‘times’, SG Lewis was a one-man-disco-machine longing for clubs to reopen. For its follow-up, he’s got a studio band together to build a record that transcends dancefloors and instead shoots for stadium heights. “I wanted to test myself further and see what I was capable of,” he told NME last year.
Soundtrack Of My Life: Simon Bird
Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. “I came of age during the halcyon days of Britpop so it was only ever going to be Blur or Oasis – or in my case both. I didn’t have enough pocket money so I sweet-talked my mum into buying me the cassette tapes of ‘The Great Escape’ and ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory?’ from WHSmith on Guildford High Street and never looked back. I’ve never seen either of them live, but I’ve spent quite a lot of time with James Buckley in my life and he’s sort of a pound shop Liam Gallagher. I’ve not told James that but I think he knows.”
Jeff Goldblum unveils details of new EP ‘Plays With Others’ featuring Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel
Jeff Goldblum has today (January 27) unveiled details of a new EP called ‘Plays With Others’. The actor and musician’s next EP will be released on March 24 via Decca Records and features a host of collaborations including Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel. The first single from the...
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45
Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also appeared in HBO’s new drama The Last of Us.
Adele denies she’s skipping 2023 Grammys: “Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead”
Adele has shot down an online rumour that she’s boycotting the 2023 Grammy Awards, labelling the person that spread the false news a “dickhead”. The topic arose in a spot of banter during Adele’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (January 27) – the 17th date of her monumental residency at Caesars Palace. Sat behind a piano, she mentioned at one point that people had been approaching her all week, “Being like, ‘How come you’re not going to the Grammys?’ Who said I weren’t going to the Grammys, man [sic]?
The Orb share new single ‘Living In Recycled Times’ and reveal details of new album
The Orb have released a new single this week (January 25) called ‘Living In Recycled Times’ – check it out below. Alongside the new single release, the band announced details of a new album called ‘Prism’. That will be released on April 8 via Cooking Vinyl and it will be the band’s 18th album to date. You can pre-order the record here.
Watch Måneskin and Tom Morello bring raucous rendition of ‘Gossip’ to ‘Fallon’
Måneskin brought their latest single ‘Gossip’, which features Rage Against The Machine’s. , to US television last night (January 26) – watch them perform on Fallon below. ‘Gossip’ is the latest single to be taken from Måneskin’s recent third album ‘RUSH!’, which came out last...
Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge
Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
Maisie Peters shares ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album
Maisie Peters has kicked off her “new era” with ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album – check it out below. Maisie Peters released her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ in 2021 while last year, the singer-songwriter shared a handful of standalone singles.
Listen to Patrick Wolf’s emotive new track, ‘Nowhere Game’
Patrick Wolf has shared the second track this week (January 27) from his upcoming EP – listen to ‘Nowhere Game’ below. It comes after the release of ‘Enter The Day‘ in November, his first new music in 10 years. That track arrived on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Listen to Ben Gibbard’s theme song for new Harrison Ford comedy ‘Shrinking’
Ben Gibbard has shared the theme song he wrote for new AppleTV+ comedy Shrinking, which stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segal – check it out below. The Postal Service frontman co-wrote Shrinking’s theme song ‘Frightening Fishes’ alongside composer Tom Howe (Ted Lasso, The Great British Bake Off).
Kim Petras remixes Meghan Trainor’s viral hit ‘Made You Look’
Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring “icon” Kim Petras – check it out below. ‘Made You Look’ originally featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released at the end of last year and has gone on to rack up over 250million streams on Spotify.
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ on ‘Kimmel’ for show’s 20th anniversary
Coldplay have performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the shows’s 20th anniversary. Check out the performance below. Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”
How many episodes are in ‘That ‘90s Show’?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
‘The Fabelmans’ review: Steven Spielberg’s emotional backstory played out in full
If there’s anything worse than a bad film, it’s a bad film about films. Take Empire Of Light, Sam Mendes’ recent misty-eyed homage to the movies. It’s beautifully shot, but totally obsessed with lamenting an era that never really existed. Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is the same – a bloated orgy of nostalgia and excess. And if it weren’t for Steven Spielberg’s unique talents, The Fabelmans might have turned out similarly.
