16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.

The 12-year-old suspect and 16-year-old driver were taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Police say an investigation determined that the discarded 9mm gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine.

The 16-year-old driver is facing charges including receiving stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, while the 12-year-old suspect is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Ruth Ann Hendricks
5d ago

Time for reform school! Time for our DA and lawmakers(breakers?) to start making examples and doing their jobs. Without consequences these kids will only get worse with time and it will be the politicians heads when they start their shooting crime sprees...

Lee Zeidel
5d ago

When I was 12 I wasn't running around with a pistol I was playing hockey or football or baseball and Basketball with my friends 🤔 what's up with today's youth .

Catherine Small
5d ago

Parents need to be held accountable!! Why weren't they home in bed getting ready for school the following day? What parent isn't concerned about the whereabouts of these young thugs?

