16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say

BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.

The 12-year-old suspect and 16-year-old driver were taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Police say an investigation determined that the discarded 9mm gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine.

The 16-year-old driver is facing charges including receiving stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, while the 12-year-old suspect is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group