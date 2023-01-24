Read full article on original website
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Reveals Which Game He Wants to Remake
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has revealed which installment in the long-running fighting game franchise he has often thought of remaking. At this point in time, many Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12, which increasingly seems likely to be NetherRealm Studios' next big release. Prior to MK12's potential announcement, though, Boon has shared which game he has "considered" returning to.
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
New Game of Thrones Game Teased
The maker of the Batman Miniatures Game has teased a new Game of Thrones game. Knight Models, which makes miniatures skirmish games based on both Batman and Harry Potter, has announced that they have the license to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. No other details were provided about what their plans are for the license, but their teaser announcement suggests a 2023 release date and that the game will be based off of the HBO series instead of the books. You can check out the teaser down below:
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
Steam Reportedly Getting Classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games
Steam is reportedly getting a few classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games and one of the best series in gaming history. The report comes the way of leaker Oops Leaks over on Twitter, who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, the "classic" Metal Gear Solid games "should be coming to Steam this year." The leaker adds they have received "multiple signs that this will happen," but has "no clue which games and versions" will be exactly included. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
Jujutsu Kaisen: What We Know About Megumi's Sister, Tsumiki
Jujutsu Kaisen has officially introduced Megumi Fushiguro's sister, Tsumiki, into the events of the Culling Game proper with the newest chapter of the series, so now it's time to figure out everything we know about the mysterious newbie with a major twist on the horizon! With the Culling Game kicking off immediately after the events of the Shibuya Incident, there wasn't enough real time to figure out the ins and outs of Kenjaku's real plan before Yuji Itadori and Megumi were forced to jump into the middle of the deadly tournament. All for the sake of saving Megumi's sister somehow.
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Spot Reveals New Footage
In just a matter of weeks, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to go to theaters and watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the latest film in the Peyton Reed-directed franchise. Given that it's the next picture up on the Marvel Studios release slate, it's getting an increasingly large heap of attention through marketing and publicity efforts. As such, the latest television spot promoting the film unveils even more footage from the threequel, teasing just has massive of a scope the film has.
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
Shayna Baszler Debuts New Warhammer 40K-Inspired Ring Gear at Royal Rumble
Shayna Baszler debuted a new Warhammer 40K-inspired look at last night's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio. The well-known 40K fan debuted ring gear based on the Night Lords, a legion of Chaos Space Marines known primarily for their campaigns of terror and fear in the aftermath of the Horus Heresy. Baszler's ring gear incorporated the red wings and lightning emblazoned on the Night Lords' armor, as well as several arrows of the eight-pointed cross that represents Chaos in the Warhammer 40K universe. Baszler confirmed the connection this morning on her Twitter account, with a quote from Konrad Curze, the founder of the Night Lords.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Pair of Mystery Gift Codes Expiring Soon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been treated to a large number of Mystery Gifts over the last two months, granting players a number of helpful in-game items. However, these codes do expire, and two of them will no longer be redeemable on January 31st at 14:59 UTC. The codes READY4RA1D and HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL can be redeemed for 20,000 LP and a handful of sandwich ingredients, respectively. As such, fans that have yet to claim either of these codes will want to jump on them quickly before they're both gone!
