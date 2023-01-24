Effective: 2023-01-29 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Holmes; Walton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva and Houston. In Panhandle Florida, Holmes and Walton. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daleville, Geneva, Enterprise, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Webb, Kinsey, Malvern, Paxton, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Chancellor and Lytle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO