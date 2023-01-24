Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Alabama and northwest Florida, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Covington. In northwest Florida, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Florala, Baker, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Okaloo, Peaden, Campton, Clear Springs, Good Hope, Escambia Farms, Beda, Wing, Blackman, Garden City, Auburn, Silver Springs, Huckaville, Cannon Town, Nubbin Ridge and Red Oak.
Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS
Flood Advisory issued for Holmes, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Holmes; Walton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva and Houston. In Panhandle Florida, Holmes and Walton. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daleville, Geneva, Enterprise, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Webb, Kinsey, Malvern, Paxton, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Chancellor and Lytle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
