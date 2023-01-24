Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
WKYT 27
SHERIFF: Three Wayne County men arrested after starting a fire
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Wayne County men were arrested after reportedly starting a fire in a grassy field. Saturday evening, deputies responded to Sexton Road for an out-of-control fire complaint. When they arrived, deputies found three men trying to put out the fire. Fire officials also responded to...
WKYT 27
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
WKYT 27
Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay. Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021. Bowling added the jury utilized forensic...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Woman Off At Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland...
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
sam1039.com
Knox County Man Assaults Deputies During Disturbance Complaint Arrest
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were called out to a disturbance complaint at a home on Valentine Branch Road in Cannon. When the deputies arrived, the parents of 31-year-old Andrew Cox told them he was out of control, had locked himself in the bathroom and was attempting to flood the house. They told officers it was the most out of control he had ever been. When deputies forced the bathroom door open, Cox attacked them and tried to take one of the deputies’ tasers out of its holster. During the altercation, Cox broke a piece of wood off the bathroom door and threw it at one of the deputies and spat on them. Cox was eventually brought under control and taken into custody, but at the Knox County Detention Center he spat on and bit a deputy jailer. Cox was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for Parole Violations charges. One of the deputies was treated and released at the Barbourville ARH for injuries received during the arrest.
WKYT 27
Man wanted after woman shot, dropped off at Ky. hospital arrested in Illinois
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Pulaski County shooting has been arrested. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified Friday morning that 48-year-old Sonny Powell was arrested in Lombard, Illinois. Powell is a suspect in connection with the shooting of 44-year-old Natosha Robinson. Deputies...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
Pulaski County sheriff investigating shooting after woman dropped off at hospital
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pulaski County after a woman was dropped off at a hospital Thursday.
wymt.com
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
wymt.com
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”...
Semi hauling 60,000 lbs. of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County
Multiple agencies were called into action to respond to an incident that occurred as a semi-truck hauling around 60,000 pounds of granular fertilizer drove in front of an oncoming train.
somerset106.com
Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect
Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
lakercountry.com
Pulaski woman reportedly shot multiple times before dropped off at hospital
A Pulaski County woman was reportedly shot multiple times before she was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. According to a the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was shot multiple times at her residence and dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room and the man who dropped her off abruptly left.
Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest
The Kentucky Auditor said the Powell County Sheriff has an employee with two jobs.
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
wymt.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department looking for two men following shooting
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two men following a shooting in the Gray community Wednesday. Deputies said two men were arguing, and the argument led to a shooting. The men were identified as Timothy J. Hollin, 21, and Ricky...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested and Charged with Burglary
A man from Whitley County was arrested after law enforcement discovered he illegally entered a building with the intent to commit a crime. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office announced that 26 year old Austin Epley of Woodbine was arrested on Monday. Lieutenant Wayne Bird responded to a call of a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived on the scene and detained Epley and it was later determined in an investigation by Lieutenant Bird that Epley had unlawfully entered the building with the intent of committing a crime.
