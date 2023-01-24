Selma seeking sponsors for Fitness Court

SELMA — The town is raising money to place an outdoor Fitness Court on the Harrison Gym campus. Selma has received a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign to install the court. A town match and local donations will make the project possible. “It is an exciting time in the town of Selma and for Selma Parks and Recreation,” […]

