RAGBRAI 50 heading back to its beginnings with a start in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, most commonly known as RAGBRAI, is celebrating its 50th ride in 2023. Known for its 8-day bicycle trek from the Missouri River in Western Iowa to the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa, RAGBRAI is also about camaraderie, music, food and most importantly celebrating community.
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for emergency notifications
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to sign up for CodeRED emergency notifications. CodeRED gives the city staff the ability to deliver quick messages to individuals in specific areas for multiple topics or events. The alerts can be through text, phone or email.
Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, S.D.
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has confirmed an infestation of emerald ash borer in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. In response, DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts will extend the existing state Plant Pest Quarantine to include Union County. The updated quarantine area will now...
Snow and wind causing hazardous driving conditions across Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several inches of snow have fallen across much of the tri-state region overnight and will continue throughout much of Saturday. Several law enforcement agencies are reporting hazardous road conditions due to the falling and blowing snow. In Yankton County, South Dakota, several roads are partially...
Sioux City hosts IGHSAU region wrestling tournaments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The IGHSAU held the 2023 Region 1 & 2 high school girls wrestling tournaments Friday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Several local high schools competed for the opportunity to qualify for this year's Iowa State Wrestling Tournament scheduled to take place February 2-3 in Coralville.
The Siouxland Soup Kitchen serves successful first Sunday meal in several years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a big day for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, now serving the public on Sundays. I stopped by during the dinner hour to see how things went, as they try to meet the growing need of feeding those in need of a hot meal.
