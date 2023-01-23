When one of our children kept experiencing frequent, long-lasting meltdowns about the smallest things, my husband and I weren’t sure what to do. We could see that our kid needed more support around frustration tolerance and emotional regulation, but nothing we tried seemed to make a difference. A friend suggested occupational therapy as an option to explore, and after several weeks of sessions, we finally started to notice a difference in behavior—and we felt more equipped to handle it going forward. Here’s what to know about occupational therapy (OT) and how it can help families and children alike.

