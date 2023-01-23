Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
No link between IVF-assisted conception and school-age childhood development outcomes, study says
A comprehensive study of more than 400,000 children—with over 11,000 conceived via in-vitro fertilization (IVF)—has found no link between IVF conception and adverse developmental outcomes for school-age children. Published on Jan. 24 in PLOS Medicine, the study involved collaboration between the three major IVF units in Victoria—Melbourne IVF,...
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
I was bulimic, a young mom, and a college dropout. Life finally made sense when I was diagnosed with ADHD at nearly 50.
After breaking her ankle, when she needed to be home for a while, she looked into whether she had ADHD. She says suddenly her life made sense again.
TLC – Kindness in the Classroom: Modeling Self-Kindness for Students
“How far that little candle throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a weary world.”. It may be tougher than ever for teachers to model self-kindness and be kind to themselves. The pressures and expectations teachers face today have only grown with the increasing needs of struggling students who’ve lost serious socio-emotional and academic ground during the COVIDlockdown and subsequent recovery.
studyfinds.org
Kids learn to read faster with individualized schedules, more challenges in the classroom
TRONDHEIM, Norway — Reading is a fundamental skill, but many children struggle with it. However, a new individualized learning approach brings promise for changing this, according to researchers in Norway. Their study finds that giving children, and especially boys, proper challenges provide them with the learning environment they need to succeed.
I'm a parent coach. I help parents dealing with sibling conflicts, tantrums, and transition issues get better at helping kids.
In her job, Alana Lopez helps caregivers deal with tantrums, navigate changes, and figure out the best parenting style for kids.
kidsinthehouse.com
Best Courses For Teachers Working With Children
As a teacher, nothing is more important than learning about child development behavior and mental health, ways you can properly support children, and methods to help boost their confidence. With the right courses, teachers can be better equipped to provide the best education possible for their students. Here are five...
One Green Planet
Childhood Trauma Linked to Increased Environmental Engagement in Adulthood, Per New Study
A recent study published in Scientific Reports has found a link between childhood experiences and adult environmental engagement. Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder and Loyola University discovered that individuals who experienced childhood trauma, traveled, and had experiences in nature were more likely to engage in private “green behavior,” such as recycling, driving or flying less, and taking shorter showers.
boldsky.com
ADHD: A Guide To Packing School Backpacks For Children With ADHD
One of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood is ADHD. It usually manifests itself in childhood and often persists into adulthood. As a result of ADHD, children may have difficulty paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviours, or being excessively active [1]. The term ADHD refers to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
wonderbaby.org
11 Language Activities for Preschoolers
Preschoolers learn language skills just as babies do—through listening to and interacting with the people around them. A child’s inability to communicate or interpret information correctly can lead to frustration. Effective communication requires receptive and expressive skills—or listening and speaking skills. Before my days of motherhood began,...
verywellmind.com
The Role of Sleep in Kids' Mental Health
Sleep plays an important role in children’s growth and development. Specifically, getting sufficient sleep is crucial to ensuring their minds and bodies function optimally. Read more about how sleep affects kids’ mental health, what happens when children don’t get enough sleep, and tips on ensuring they get enough sleep each night.
theeverymom.com
Is Occupational Therapy Right for Your Child? Here’s How It Can Help Families
When one of our children kept experiencing frequent, long-lasting meltdowns about the smallest things, my husband and I weren’t sure what to do. We could see that our kid needed more support around frustration tolerance and emotional regulation, but nothing we tried seemed to make a difference. A friend suggested occupational therapy as an option to explore, and after several weeks of sessions, we finally started to notice a difference in behavior—and we felt more equipped to handle it going forward. Here’s what to know about occupational therapy (OT) and how it can help families and children alike.
Not Your Average Yoga Instructor, Nathania Stambouli Is Soaring To New Heights With Yogi Flight School
From marketing director to yoga instructor, Nathania Stambouli, founder of Yogi Flight School, is a leading example of what it means to follow your dreams. Her unorthodox approach to yoga derails limiting notions of what is required to perform certain poses and is guiding individuals on how to face their fears on the mat and apply it to the rest of their life.Have you ever felt trapped in your job, or left with emptiness after another tedious work week? If so, you’re not alone. Job unhappiness is at an all-time high with 60% of people feeling emotionally detached and only...
themomkind.com
Child Learning Style: Do You Know Your Child’s Type?
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Understanding your child’s learning style is one of the best things you can do to support their development. There’s no magical technique that works the same for every child. Some might excel through reading, hearing an explanation, or doing practical exercises.
