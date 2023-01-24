For the second year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will compete for the chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. All eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes and his ability to play through a high ankle sprain suffered last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes returned in that same game but obviously had limited mobility. It remains to be seen whether the likely NFL MVP will retain his ability to take control of a game singlehandedly.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO