CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage
An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations. Beginning in March, both retailers will either cut or shift the hours that their pharmacies operate in response to staffing shortages and waning consumer demand as the height of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Mega-publisher Dotdash Meredith cuts 7% of its workforce, citing weakened ad market
Dotdash Meredith, the publisher that houses well-known brands such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and others, will lay off 7% of its staff, the company's chief executive said Thursday. It's the latest example in a brutal wave of layoffs that have consumed the media and...
A teacher who quit and took a job at Costco says life is much better now — she has a life, can pay her bills and finally sleeps at night
"My passion couldn't pay my bills, and my passion couldn't help me sleep at night when I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop," Maggie Perkins said.
The Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows price hikes cooled last month
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose by 5% in December, compared to a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. In...
Almost 6 in 10 Workers Say Their Paychecks Can't Cover Their Living Costs
Talk about a troubling situation.
Burning Questions: 3 Stocks With Concerns in 2023
The road ahead isn't without some bumps along the way.
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco
With the economy under pressure, is one of these retail giants better than the other?
Bed Bath & Beyond says it can no longer pay its debts
The end could be near for struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, as it warned in a regulatory filing Thursday that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged more than 20% on the news, to about $2.56 a share.
Some auto insurers are refusing to cover certain Hyundai and Kia models
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to the companies. Several reports say the companies have stopped offering insurance on these vehicles in...
Lesko Financial January 26th: U.S. Reaches Debt Limit
The U.S. debt ceiling has been in the news lately. Greg Lesko explains what it is and why there are concerns on this week’s Lesko Financial Segment.
Goldman Sachs CEO got 30% pay cut -- but still made $25 million
Goldman Sachs had a rough year in 2022. And CEO David Solomon was punished for that. Sort of. The investment banking giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that Solomon received $25 million in annual compensation last year. While that is still a very large amount of money, it's down nearly 30% from the $35 million that Solomon raked in during 2021.
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher. The national average for regular gas jumped to $3.51 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Although...
