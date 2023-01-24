Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Gov. Reynolds talks plans for new 'school choice' law
DES MOINES, Iowa — The push for a private school tuition option had been in the works for 3 years, but now, that program is law in Iowa. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, including: how much it would actually cost taxpayers, what the application process will look like and who will oversee the program.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to lead the World Food Festival Foundation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Governor, Terry Branstad takes on a new leadership role as the President of the World Food Festival Foundation. "We are excited to bring on a leader with both global vision and strong roots in agriculture," said Paul...
Siouxland Snow Emergencies
Several cities across Siouxland are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm predicted for Saturday. Check back often as new emergencies are added. SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency. Starting on Friday – January 27th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m. until Saturday - January 28th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.
