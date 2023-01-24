ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Exclusive: Gov. Reynolds talks plans for new 'school choice' law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The push for a private school tuition option had been in the works for 3 years, but now, that program is law in Iowa. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, including: how much it would actually cost taxpayers, what the application process will look like and who will oversee the program.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Snow Emergencies

Several cities across Siouxland are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm predicted for Saturday. Check back often as new emergencies are added. SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency. Starting on Friday – January 27th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m. until Saturday - January 28th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy