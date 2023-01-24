Read full article on original website
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Goldman Sachs CEO got 30% pay cut -- but still made $25 million
Goldman Sachs had a rough year in 2022. And CEO David Solomon was punished for that. Sort of. The investment banking giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that Solomon received $25 million in annual compensation last year. While that is still a very large amount of money, it's down nearly 30% from the $35 million that Solomon raked in during 2021.
Exclusive: Supreme Court did not disclose financial relationship with expert brought in to review leak probe
The Supreme Court did not disclose its longstanding financial ties with former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff even as it touted him as an expert who independently validated its investigation into who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court's inquiry, released last week with Chertoff's endorsement, failed...
BuzzFeed's CEO says AI could usher in a 'new model for digital media,' but warns against a 'dystopian' path
Over the holidays, while most media executives were perhaps looking to get a reprieve from work, Jonah Peretti was online, fully immersed in experimenting with artificial intelligence. The BuzzFeed co-founder and chief executive, who has always raced to test out the latest technologies, was familiar with AI and predictions of...
Gautam Adani's business loses $50 billion in market value after short seller report
The value of Gautam Adani's business empire has crashed by more than $50 billion this week since Hindenburg Research, a US firm that makes money from short selling, published a blistering report accusing it of fraud. India's Adani Group has denounced Hindenburg's allegations as "baseless" and "malicious," and it is...
