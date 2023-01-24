Read full article on original website
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Strikes update: How Monday 23 January’s walkouts will affect you
As ambulance workers get ready to strike again, the message from the NHS once more is: only call 999 if you are seriously ill or your condition is life-threatening. Monday's walkout will affect ambulance services in England and Wales. The action will involve thousands of staff, including paramedics, control room...
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Manchester United vs Reading live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Paul Ince returns to Old Trafford as Reading travel to face Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.Twice the winner of this competition while a Manchester United player, Ince is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge in Berkshire and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.He may be able to call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as he bids to disrupt a promising period for the hosts under Erik ten Hag.Ten Hag’s side bounced back quickly from a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last Sunday with a Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest,...
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
Missing ‘X-Factor’ Star Feared Dead
The search for missing X-Factor star Levi Davis has taken a heartbreaking turn. After learning new information, the investigator in charge of the case believes that the 24-year-old is dead. Davis, who appeared in seven 2019 X-Factor: Celebrity episodes, disappeared while he was visiting Barcelona on October 29. His family...
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
