Related
Is This Why Tottenham Signed Arnaut Danjuma? Watch Dutch Striker's Best Goals In English Soccer
Danjuma scored 17 goals and recorded seven assists in 35 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.
nbcsportsedge.com
NBC Sports Soccer Pub: Chelsea Top 5? Everton Saved? FA Cup Bets
No games on the schedule this weekend in the Premier League but it certainly is not quiet in the Premiership. From Sean Dyche joining Everton in hopes of avoiding relegation to Liverpool and Chelsea battling to stay relevant for European competitions to FA Cup matchup predictions and bets this weekend, Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) sat and discussed all with talkSPORT's Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) at the NBC Sports Soccer Pub.
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton faces Krept from rap duo Krept & Konan
Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage sprang the surprises in the FA Cup third round but will we see more shocks in round four?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made predictions for all 16 matches and given his verdict on who will progress. For this weekend's ties, he is up...
SB Nation
Everton close to appointing next manager
With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
CBS Sports
USMNT's Weston McKennie (Leeds and Arsenal) and Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) spice up transfer rumor mill
We've got tons of American soccer news to talk about as the United States men's national team take the field for the first time since the World Cup. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic have seen their names bubble up in the rumor mill as we approach the final week of the transfer deadline. I'm Mike Goodman, and we'll break it all down on Wednesday's edition of the Golazo Starting XI.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
BBC
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
BBC
Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham
Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Solo Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Marcus Rashford has added yet another goal to his tally for the season with an incredible solo run vs Nottingham Forest. Watch the goal here.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC
What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?
Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
Hertha and Union Berlin meet as two clubs on seemingly opposite paths
Hertha have long been considered the biggest club in the city but their struggles have coincided with Union’s surprise surge from the lower leagues to second place in the Bundesliga
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
NME
The Lathums announce huge outdoor gig in Manchester
The Lathums have announced details of a huge outdoor gig in Manchester they’ll play this summer – get details and find out how to buy tickets below. The Wigan band will release their new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ on March 3 via Island Records (recently delayed from a planned February release). Earlier this week it was previewed by their latest single ‘Struggle’.
