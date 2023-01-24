Flight school deserves better from airport, owner says
SMITHFIELD — Trey Walters was feeling underappreciated. His company, Blue Line Aviation, had more than delivered on the pledges it made in exchange for incentives from the county, he said. “We’ve fulfilled our promises and exceeded them,” Walters told county commissioners at their meeting on Jan. 17. Among other things, Blue Line, a flight school, said it would bring 18 […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Flight school deserves better from airport, owner says first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0