Smithfield, NC

Flight school deserves better from airport, owner says

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Trey Walters was feeling underappreciated. His company, Blue Line Aviation, had more than delivered on the pledges it made in exchange for incentives from the county, he said. “We’ve fulfilled our promises and exceeded them,” Walters told county commissioners at their meeting on Jan. 17. Among other things, Blue Line, a flight school, said it would bring 18 […]

