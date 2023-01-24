ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

London's West End: Man crushed by telescopic urinal dies

A man died after he was crushed and trapped underneath a telescopic public urinal while working on the device in central London. He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus during a rescue effort at the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road. Pop-up toilets are stored...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
The Independent

Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’

A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
BBC

What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show

Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
msn.com

Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room

A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'

