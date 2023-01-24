Read full article on original website
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
London's West End: Man crushed by telescopic urinal dies
A man died after he was crushed and trapped underneath a telescopic public urinal while working on the device in central London. He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus during a rescue effort at the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road. Pop-up toilets are stored...
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Tragedy as teenage girl dies in horror arson attack house fire with two relatives left fighting for life
A GIRL with a 'heart of gold' has tragically died in a flat fire and police suspect it was an arson attack. Leah Casson, 18, is believed to have been killed after a blaze broke out in a property on Vicarage Street, in North Shields. The fire began just before...
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
Mother, 36, who 'was promised a blue light response' died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours
Mother-of-four Hannah Houghton, 36, from Birmingham with cystic fibrosis was promised a 'blue light response' but died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours for an ambulance.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Woman reveals she was left terrified after a spider bite saw her hand 'double its size'
Anya Cantrell, 20, Southampton, was initially unbothered when she found a bite mark on her hand, but as time went on it worsened until she had to have an emergency operation.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
msn.com
Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room
A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
