Johnston County, NC

Strickland to lead Appropriations Committee

By Scott Bolejack
 5 days ago

RALEIGH — N.C. Rep. Larry Strickland, a Johnston County Republican, will return as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee during this year’s session of the N.C. General Assembly. “It is my honor to reappoint Chairman Strickland,” said House Speaker Tim Moore. “I know his experience and passion for the citizens he serves will help keep North Carolina on the right […]

