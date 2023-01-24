Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Police logs Jan. 26-28
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:45 a.m. police arrested Ashley Nist at 7th and Walnut for driving with out a license and no insurance. At 2:17 a.m. police took a report on a female that was attacked by a dog in the 300 block of north Formable.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 4-year prison term for domestic violence outside school
Nicholas Ray Peterson, 36, who is 6’6″ and weighs 190 pounds, was given two concurrent three-year prison terms for strangling his wife in 2021 on Feb. 18 and Sept. 14, along with a concurrent one-year jail term for violating an emergency protective order in 2021 on Oct. 1 that she obtained against him.
1600kush.com
Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
Journal Tribune
Curfew changes give Blackwell Police more discretion ; teeth to fight juvenile crime
The City of Blackwell’s curfew ordinance was changed last week for the first time in decades, a move that city officials hope will help police crackdown on juvenile crime. The altered ordinance, Chief of Police Dewayne Wood said, will allow the Blackwell Police Department to examine curfew violations on a case-by-case basis, easing off the strict black-and-white policies in the ordinance which had remained largely unchanged since the 1980s and before.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
New rule from DOJ has law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma speaking out
A new rule from the Department of Justice is causing quite the stir here in the sooner state.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 17-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 23
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:29 a.m. a female requested to be evaluated. She was transported via ambulance to the ER. At 12:58 a.m. a female requested an officer in reference to her belongings being thrown outside in the 1300 block of west Hazel. At...
KTUL
Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
okcfox.com
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
KOCO
Two Enid EMTs answer rare call where they needed to deliver baby
ENID, Okla. — Paramedics answer a lot of calls, from car crashes to medical emergencies. On Wednesday night, two Enid EMTs answered a rare call where they needed to deliver a baby. Just after midnight Wednesday, two Enid EMTs answered a call they will never forget. Get the latest...
kaynewscow.com
Minutes of the Jan. 23 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Jan. 23. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Rob Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor attended. Under the Consent Agenda, commissioners approved...
pokesreport.com
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
