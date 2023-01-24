ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Benson talent show is this weekend

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

BENSON — The Benson Little Theater will present “Benson’s Got Talent 4” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, in the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium, 303 E Church St. The preliminary round is on Friday, with the finals on Saturday. The Carolina SoulMates will perform. For tickets, go to bensonlittletheater.com.

The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

