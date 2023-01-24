Benson talent show is this weekend
BENSON — The Benson Little Theater will present “Benson’s Got Talent 4” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, in the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium, 303 E Church St. The preliminary round is on Friday, with the finals on Saturday. The Carolina SoulMates will perform. For tickets, go to bensonlittletheater.com.
