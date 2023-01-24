Read full article on original website
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes
The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
Trump says he's 'more angry' and 'more committed' to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus
Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he's "more committed" to winning back the White House than ever before as he hit the campaign trail for the first time since announcing a third presidential bid in November. Appearing in New Hampshire before a second stop in South Carolina, Trump said he...
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
"I messed up. What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them."
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Federal prosecutors discussed charging Trump in Stormy Daniels case when he left office, book says
Days before then-President Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York discussed whether to potentially charge Trump with campaign finance crimes once he was out of office, according to a new book from CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York...
GOP-led states sue Biden administration to block ESG investment rule
A coalition of Republican-led states is suing the US Labor Department to block an imminent rule change that will allow 401(k) managers to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments. The coalition, led by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, argues the Labor Department...
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The plan, articulated to GOP members...
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
