VIDEO: Convertible driving on I-91 during snow storm
A little snow didn't stop this driver from taking his convertible out on I-91 Wednesday!
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
Local marshmallow maker 'Moeshmallows' holds grand opening celebration Saturday
CLINTON, Mass. - A local business is taking marshmallows to a whole new level. Moe Young is the owner of Moeshmallows. Young's business is centered around custom-flavored gourmet marshmallows made with local ingredients, based out in Holden. Young has been making her homemade version of the sweet treat for more than a decade, leaving her full-time job in 2021 to pursue her marshmallow business.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
spectrumnews1.com
Luge hits the slopes at Wachusett, with Team USA scouts eyeing new talent
PRINCETON, Mass. - Most people in our region know Wachusett Mountain for its skiing and snowboarding, but on Saturday, a new kind of winter sport hit the slopes. The USA Luge Challenge was at Wachusett Mountain on Saturday. The traveling event gives newcomers a chance to try the sport. Young...
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill
Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Canton Cafe Known For Bar Pizza Closing After More Than 70 Years Of Service
A popular pizza spot in one town south of Boston with more than 70 years of experience is getting ready to close its doors. Co-owner of Big D's Neponset Cafe in Canton Gary Titus confirmed the restaurant's closure on his Facebook, with many people commenting with quandaries about the…
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
