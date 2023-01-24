ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MA

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm

It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
Local marshmallow maker 'Moeshmallows' holds grand opening celebration Saturday

CLINTON, Mass. - A local business is taking marshmallows to a whole new level. Moe Young is the owner of Moeshmallows. Young's business is centered around custom-flavored gourmet marshmallows made with local ingredients, based out in Holden. Young has been making her homemade version of the sweet treat for more than a decade, leaving her full-time job in 2021 to pursue her marshmallow business.
HOLDEN, MA
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
QUINCY, MA
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill

Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
HAVERHILL, MA

