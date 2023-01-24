ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop Matinee’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Cash Pop Matinee” game were:

15

(fifteen)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 02-04-08-09-16-23-31-38-44-46-48-50-56-59-67-68-70-72-76-79, BE: 4. (two, four, eight, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: four)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius). Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff’s office. “It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
MULBERRY, FL
The Associated Press

Kansas firefighters find man on fire in Walmart bathroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas firefighters found a man on fire inside a restroom at a Walmart store this weekend. Topeka city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told the Topeka Capital-Journal that firefighters found the man when they went to a Walmart Neighborhood Market around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. “Upon arrival, firefighters...
TOPEKA, KS
The Associated Press

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, the station said. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. Most of southern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory Friday afternoon with more snow expected Saturday.
BELOIT, WI
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
629K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy