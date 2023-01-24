ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

East Texans looking to punch ticket to Super Bowl

Three East Texans are looking forward to their championship games this weekend for a chance at Super Bowl glory. Three East Texans are looking forward to their respective championship games this weekend for a chance at Super Bowl glory. TRENT WILLIAMS San Francisco 49ers. Longview High School alum Trent Williams,...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

List of events this weekend in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — From a trail race to a roast battle ending with the anticipated American Football Championship watch party, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Jan. 27. The 26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion

LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Given days to live, Tyler man continues to write his book

TYLER, Texas — A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live. Bob McArthur was released from UT Health with congestive heart failure on Tuesday to home-hospice, where his medical team told him he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

King's Academy announces head of school has passed away

TYLER, Minn. — The head of school from a Christian academy in Tyler has passed away. According to a Facebook post from the King's Academy Christian School, the school announced the passing of their head of school Dr. Wayne McEntire. The academy's post said "Please pray, Wayne went to...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

'The tools to be successful': Junior League of Tyler holds Girl Power event

TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler held its annual Girl Power event Saturday at the UT Tyler University Center featuring an Olympic medalist. The free event aimed to help sixth-grade girls in Smith County focus on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, according to organizers. The event also helped equip young women with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Dog offers EMS paramedics emotional support at UT Health in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has a new and unconventional emotional support four-legged employee. UT Health Air One flight nurse and Apollo's owner, Kristi Wiggins said Apollo is a labradoodle support dog that brings a smile to many at UT Health especially to the EMS crews who experience trauma on the job.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD Trustees approves 2023-2024 school year

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening. “As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
CARTHAGE, TX
CBS19

Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy