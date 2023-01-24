TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening. “As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”

TYLER, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO