Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Related
East Texans looking to punch ticket to Super Bowl
Three East Texans are looking forward to their championship games this weekend for a chance at Super Bowl glory. Three East Texans are looking forward to their respective championship games this weekend for a chance at Super Bowl glory. TRENT WILLIAMS San Francisco 49ers. Longview High School alum Trent Williams,...
Crews responding to structure fire on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Crews are responding to a reported structure fire on a busy Tyler roadway. According to the Tyler Police Department, the fire broke out in the 5500 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near KP Engineering, around 5:40 p.m. Details are limited, but CBS19 has a crew headed...
List of events this weekend in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — From a trail race to a roast battle ending with the anticipated American Football Championship watch party, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Jan. 27. The 26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center.
UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion
LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
Family remembers lives of Kilgore firefighters lost in fire training exercise
KILGORE, Texas — Wednesday marks 14 years since a tragic accident took the lives of two Kilgore firemen. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009. Firemen Kyle Perkins and Cory Galloway reportedly fell 83 feet to the ground from the aerial basket of a fire truck during a training exercise on the Kilgore College campus.
Given days to live, Tyler man continues to write his book
TYLER, Texas — A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live. Bob McArthur was released from UT Health with congestive heart failure on Tuesday to home-hospice, where his medical team told him he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.
King's Academy announces head of school has passed away
TYLER, Minn. — The head of school from a Christian academy in Tyler has passed away. According to a Facebook post from the King's Academy Christian School, the school announced the passing of their head of school Dr. Wayne McEntire. The academy's post said "Please pray, Wayne went to...
'The tools to be successful': Junior League of Tyler holds Girl Power event
TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler held its annual Girl Power event Saturday at the UT Tyler University Center featuring an Olympic medalist. The free event aimed to help sixth-grade girls in Smith County focus on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, according to organizers. The event also helped equip young women with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.
Lineup announced for 9th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video was published in May 2022. Organizers have announced the lineup for the ninth annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on the square in Downtown Tyler. Performers include:. Kaitlin Butts. Mike and the Moonpies. Charlie Robison. William Clark Green. Shane Smith...
Dog offers EMS paramedics emotional support at UT Health in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has a new and unconventional emotional support four-legged employee. UT Health Air One flight nurse and Apollo's owner, Kristi Wiggins said Apollo is a labradoodle support dog that brings a smile to many at UT Health especially to the EMS crews who experience trauma on the job.
AMBER Alert canceled after Texas infant found safe in North Carolina
KEMP, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a Texas infant was found safe in North Carolina. Authorities in Kemp were initially searching for a missing 13-week-old who was reportedly abducted by his mother while he is in the custody of Child Protective Service. The Kemp Police...
Tyler ISD Trustees approves 2023-2024 school year
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening. “As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”
Dr. Khaliah Camacho Ali doesn't deliver on $1 million donation to Texas African American Museum in Tyler, leaders say
TYLER, Texas — It's been nearly a year since the Texas African American Museum got a the surprise of a lifetime — the pledge of a $1 million donation from Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the former wife of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. "Dr. Ali made the announcement that...
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The crash happened near the 15000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. An officer on the scene said three cars were involved and one person went to the hospital by ambulance.
1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
Fire at Sonic on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler started underneath deep fryer, officials say
TYLER, Texas — An early Monday morning fire at the Sonic on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler started underneath a deep fryer in the kitchen, Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said. Officials said CBS19 the fire stared in the kitchen in a grease entrapment. The location will be closed until further notice due to the interior damage from the smoke and fire.
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0