Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into place for Lee County. Both of these essentially mean that freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.
Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide audit of school safety was released Friday afternoon, detailing how secure campuses across the state are. Gov. Greg Abbott requested an inspection to determine vulnerable points on school campuses. Of the 2,864 campuses audited statewide, inspectors were unable to gain unauthorized access into 95.3% of them.
Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front moves through the Brazos Valley on Sunday. This cold front is on track to create favorable conditions for thunderstorm development across southeastern portions of the state, creating an elevated chance for heavy rain and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the...
