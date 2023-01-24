ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
KBTX.com

Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into place for Lee County. Both of these essentially mean that freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front moves through the Brazos Valley on Sunday. This cold front is on track to create favorable conditions for thunderstorm development across southeastern portions of the state, creating an elevated chance for heavy rain and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy