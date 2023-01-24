Read full article on original website
Roger Borduas
5d ago
I think he's awesome he has a witty sense of humor! , & gives a pretty accurate forecast! you have my vote!👍
Reply
3
Related
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
newscentermaine.com
Arctic express coming to Maine soon
MAINE, Maine — It's been a relatively mild winter for most of Maine so far this season, but that's all about to change (briefly). A strong cold front rolls into town Monday afternoon and evening. It will bring light snow to the coast of Maine with a trace to two inches expected from Downeast to the southern coast. Watch out for a messy evening commute Monday evening.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday January 29, 2023 at 7AM.
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
There’s an ugly side to Maine harness racing
Harness racing has generated over $221 million for the state over the past five years, and competitors have been sanctioned more than 600 times since 2016 for violating rules. Photo by Rich Abrahamson of the Morning Sentinel. Lurking beneath one of Maine’s iconic pastimes, harness racing at county fairs and...
WMTW
Holland Strong Ice Fishing Derby carries on the legacy of Mainer who died at sea
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — The Holland Strong Ice Fishing Derby is in honor of Michael Holland; he was one of 33 crew members who died when the cargo shipEl Faro sank in 2015 in a hurricane. The derby raises money for a scholarship given to students in the community.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine
Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All
If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
Travel Back in Time With These 20 Maine Restaurants From the ’80s and ’90s
Dining out is one of my favorite things to do, and there's something special about what a restaurant offers when you go. To me, it's more than just a meal. It's an experience. As an adult, I still enjoy going out to eat, but there was nothing quite like it when I was a kid. Oh, to be a kid again.
989wclz.com
With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns
Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
How Maine’s Landscape Inspired The Creation Of Planet In Avatar 2
According to WMTW, Eric Saindon who is originally from Gorham, Maine received very exciting news. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." This would be Eric's very third nomination for visual effects, as the article states. Eric says that the geography...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
newscentermaine.com
Weather Blog: Weekend snow and a deep freeze coming soon
MAINE, USA — 10:35 p.m. Saturday update: I've tweaked the snow forecast map, but the forecast remains largely unchanged. The next "storm" to hit Maine won't break any records, but it will bring beneficial snow for parts of the Pine Tree State. Here's the setup... A relatively weak area...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3