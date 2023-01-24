ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart announces raises, new programs for associates

By C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGBBq_0kPabZtc00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced a four-point plan to strengthen its jobs and invest in its employees.

According to a January 24 media release, the Bentonville-based retailer will initiate raises next month that will bring the average U.S. associate’s hourly salary to more than $17.50. The raise “includes a mixture of associates’ regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates for thousands of stores” and will be reflected in paychecks starting on March 2.

Walmart to provide employees with fertility, surrogacy coverage

The second aspect of the plan is investing in employees that run Walmart’s Auto Care Centers. The retailer is introducing a higher-paying ACC team lead position and elevating tech positions to a higher pay band “that reflects the special skills needed for the role and its importance to our business.”

Walmart is also adding new college degrees and certificates to its Live Better U education program. According to the release, these new options “will equip associates with skills to unlock new career opportunities” and are focused on where the business is headed in the future.

Both part-time and full-time associates can participate in LBU beginning on their first day. Walmart said the program will pay 100% of tuition and fees.

Walmart to purchase 4,500 EVs from Canoo startup for delivery

The final point is an expansion of Walmart’s Associate-to-Driver program, which pays for supply chain associates to earn their commercial driver’s licenses and become Walmart truck drivers earning up to $110,000 in their first year. The retailer announced last week that this development program is now available to store associates.

“And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you—our store associates—through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart,” said John Furner, Walmart President and CEO, in a note sent to all U.S. associates. “No matter where you are in your journey, getting your start here can open doors—the first step into jobs that become careers and build better lives.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Thursday it plans to open more than 30 Sam’s Club locations in the next few years, marking the first expansion since 2017. The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, plans to open the first Sam’s Club location as part of the expansion next year in Florida. Sam’s Club is also modernizing its distribution network. Sam’s Club will launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers, with the first location planned in Georgia later this year.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure. Sam’s Club to add locations, improve supply chain …. Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure. Winter blanket drive to help the homeless. Winter blanket drive to help the homeless. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

NWA Health Summit draws hundreds

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — More than 250 people attended the NWA Health Summit in Springdale Friday. Health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and others went to workshops to share ideas and progress. "They're all here for the same reason, right," Ryan Cork, director for health care transformation for the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

NWA takes census to measure the homeless population

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Efforts are underway to assess the number of people struggling with homelessness across Northwest Arkansas. All of the numbers are combined for statewide and national counts. The University of Arkansas's social work department partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Center Square

He hid nearly $25M, should have paid $6M in taxes; bankruptcy filing caught him

(The Center Square) – A Fayetteville man faces up to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to report nearly $25 million in income. Christopher Scott Harrison, 56, was in federal court facing a charge of willfully filing a false tax return. Authorities allege he siphoned nearly $25 million from the human resources benefits business Ebenconcepts while serving as chief financial officer and majority owner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
TaxBuzz

Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000

An Arkansas garage door company owner has pleaded guilty to evading over $200,000 of federal business taxes. Ronald Clark, a Bella Vista local, owned and operated Clark Overhead Doors, a company that installed, serviced, and repaired garage doors. Clark has admitted to evading the assessment of federal income and employment taxes between 2015 and 2020.
BELLA VISTA, AR
KOLR10 News

Multiple accidents resulting in closures of lanes on the highway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. To check for accidents and congestion in the city of Springfield, check out the Ozarks Traffic map for up-to-date information and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
rhsnationalist.com

Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri

November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man missing since 1987; family finally files police report

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The family of a man missing for almost 36 years finally reported the disappearance of Enoch Pennington. “It’s not the norm for a family not to report a missing relative for a long time – but it does happen,“ said Benton County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Hunter Petray.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy